Durban - Tanzanian recording artist Vanessa Mdee has released her new single That’s For Me, backed by some of Durban’s musical heavyweights including DJ Tira, Distruction Boyz and Prince Bulo.

The song is available for download on all music platforms. It is Vanessa ‘Vee Money’ Mdee’s first music release since she signed with the Universal Music Group last year.

DJ Tira drops a verse be heard on the song, while the Distruction Boyz thumping beats along with Vanessa Mdee’s pop vocals bring it all together in a three-minute gqom sounding dance track.

Vanessa Mdee sat down with the Sunday Tribune on Thursday, where she spoke about her music, her philanthropic endeavours and her dream of winning a Grammy.

“More than anything I want to touch young girls lives with my music, and show them that the possibilities are endless and they can make it in any industry. With my music I want to be a global citizen and hopefully eventually win a Grammy.” she said.

Mdee reflected on how her parents were not pleased by her pursuing a music career.

“So I ended up studying law in order to make them happy, however I wasn’t happy and eventually I went on to pursue my music career and I’ve never been happier,” she said.

“Everything took off quickly and I am happy where I am in my career and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she said.

Who is Vanessa Mdee?

Vanessa Mdee came to prominence when she became the first ever Tanzanian MTV VJ (video jockey). She later rose to prominence as a radio and TV host, hosting Epic Bongo Star Search. She is also the recipient of several awards since then, including the All Africa Music Award for Best Female Artist in Eastern Africa and Best African-Pop as well as three Tanzania Music Awards for R&B song of the year, Best collaboration and Best Afro Pop.

She has also featured on the Coke Studio Africa compilation, where she collaborated with Nigerian superstar Burna Boy.

Closer to home, she has worked with Skhanda rapper K.O. in the song Nobody But Me.

Why work with Durbanites?

Mdee said she was so impressed with the gqom sound, which has its origins in Durban, that she decided to approach and collaborate with Durban artists like DJ Tira, Prince Bulo and Distruction Boyz, who are all featured in her new made-for-radio song, ‘That’s For Me’.

The song reflects her strong sexy, sweet, self-confident yet playful spirit, she told the Sunday Tribune. She said it also underlines her charismatic, infectious aura of a powerful player who makes her own rules.

The song is her first single from her upcoming album, which is set to be released later this year.

Mdee has been making waves in the entertainment industry for almost 10 years. She is already a household name in East Africa, boasting over 4 million followers on Instagram.

