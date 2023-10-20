WATCH: X bloggers divided as MacG’s mom reveals she considered an abortion

MacG is known for his outrageous conversations with everyone and anyone who visits his podcast but fans are divided by the over-share on his latest episode. Marking the 500th episode of “Podcast and Chill”, MacG invited none other than his mother to chill with him and co-host Sol Phenduka.

MacG shared: “The craziest thing a lot of people don’t know is that my mother wanted to abort me.” His mother responded: “I was young; remember I was 17 when I fell pregnant. I was so scared of my dad … he’s a very, very strict person. “I thought he is going to beat me. I thought about abortion, but because I am scared of pain, I thought: ‘What if he’s my only child? What if I don’t have kids again?’ Little did I know that you would be the only child.”

She said that if she had been able to get a legal abortion, she would have had one. MacG’s mother spoke of how supportive his taxi owner father was. However, things had not worked out between them because of their age difference. “He was seven years older … We grew apart, and he was also still dating other women.”

The conversation got a bit weird when MacG asked his mother if she remembered where he was conceived. Her response was epic. “I was afraid of my mother coming back home… I told him, ‘Let’s quickly do it in the car’.”

A snippet of the podcast went viral on social media platform X. It left X bloggers divided about the relationship between MacG and his mother.



MacG's mom opens up as she guests on episode 500 😆😆

MacG has the strongest support system❤

Best mom🥹🥹



@NkweMashamaite commented: "Best relationship between mom and child any child deserves with their parent. Openness and smooth parenting." @atlasRanger said: "The relationship is definitely not the best example. Allowing your child to refuse continuing with education post matric belongs in the bad parenting category, especially since the money was there.