‘Watch your tone, I’m not your wife...’: Tweeps weigh in on Zandile Khumalo comments at Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Emotions are running high as the murder trial of slain Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa continues this week. Making the rounds on Twitter is Zandile Khumalo, who took the stand at the North Gauteng High Court as the state’s first witness.

In a video clip that has gone viral, Khumalo is heard asking advocate Zithulele Nxumalo during cross-examination: “Please watch your tone when you speak to me. I am not your wife, I am someone else’s wife.” The short clip has left tweeps divided with some users alluding to the fact that Khumalo feels “entitled” to speak in that way despite being in a court of law, while other’s blamed advocate Nxumalo for his disrespectful tone towards her, which prompted her reaction. Watch video:

Verified Twitter user @DR_CEO_ wrote: "I blame judge maumela for Zandile's terrible attitude in court, he gave her special treatment." @Sli_Simelane wrote: "On a serious note, where does Zandi think she is? A braai maybe? "She really wants special treatment hey but she's at the wrong place coz a legal practitioner can request that she answer the questions posed to her. Pssh talk about a hostile state witness…"

@lenyasalaafrica rushed to Khumalo's defence: "I guess if Zandi feels disrespected lawyer, she also has the right to raise it. She's not a suspect but a witness who's there to assist the court. Lawyers must never act like gods when cross examining." Just two weeks ago, Khumalo wrote an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, asking for him to prioritise this case. A part of the letter read: "I would like to request a serious prioritisation of the Senzo Meyiwa case moving forward. My biggest wish would be to try and put a bit of pace to the proceedings of this case.