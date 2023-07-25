‘Watch your tone, I’m not your wife...’: Tweeps weigh in on Zandile Khumalo comments at Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Emotions are running high as the murder trial of slain Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa continues this week.
Making the rounds on Twitter is Zandile Khumalo, who took the stand at the North Gauteng High Court as the state’s first witness.
In a video clip that has gone viral, Khumalo is heard asking advocate Zithulele Nxumalo during cross-examination: “Please watch your tone when you speak to me. I am not your wife, I am someone else’s wife.”
The short clip has left tweeps divided with some users alluding to the fact that Khumalo feels “entitled” to speak in that way despite being in a court of law, while other’s blamed advocate Nxumalo for his disrespectful tone towards her, which prompted her reaction.
Watch video:
[WATCH] "Please watch your tone when you speak to me. I am not your wife, I am someone else's wife." - First state witness in the #SenzoMeyiwaMurderTrial Zandile Khumalo warns defence counsel, Advocate Zithulele Nxumalo, during cross-examination.#Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/Osh4poqJT3— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) July 24, 2023
Verified Twitter user @DR_CEO_ wrote: “I blame judge maumela for Zandile’s terrible attitude in court, he gave her special treatment.”
I blame judge maumela for Zandile’s terrible attitude in court, he gave her special treatment— DR GLEN (CEO) (@DR_CEO_) July 24, 2023
@Sli_Simelane wrote: “On a serious note, where does Zandi think she is? A braai maybe?
“She really wants special treatment hey but she’s at the wrong place coz a legal practitioner can request that she answer the questions posed to her. Pssh talk about a hostile state witness…”
On a serious note, where does Zandi think she is? A braai maybe? She really wants special treatment hey but she’s at the wrong place coz a legal practitioner can request that she answer the questions posed to her. Pssh talk about a hostile state witness…— Isfundiswa🎓 (@Sli_Simelane) July 24, 2023
@lenyasalaafrica rushed to Khumalo’s defence: “I guess if Zandi feels disrespected lawyer, she also has the right to raise it. She’s not a suspect but a witness who’s there to assist the court. Lawyers must never act like gods when cross examining.”
Malema once did that go that Afriforum lawyer and some of us lauded him. I guess if Zandi feels disrespected lawyer, she also has the right to raise it. She’s not a suspect but a witness who’s there to assist the court. Lawyers must never act like gods when cross examining .— Lenyasa_La_ Manyasa (@lenyasalaafrica) July 24, 2023
Just two weeks ago, Khumalo wrote an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, asking for him to prioritise this case.
A part of the letter read: “I would like to request a serious prioritisation of the Senzo Meyiwa case moving forward. My biggest wish would be to try and put a bit of pace to the proceedings of this case.
“I would like, for the sake of the families who haven’t found closure after so long to request that one court is earmarked specifically for this case, a specific law team is also appointed to deal with nothing else but this case and that this case is in court from Monday to Friday up until it is concluded and a verdict has been given,” it read.
In new developments, which came out on Monday at the North Gauteng High Court, advocate Nxumalo said that he plans to bring an application for the award-winning singer, Kelly Khumalo testify.
The trial is ongoing.