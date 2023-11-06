WATCH: Zwai Bala’s daughter proves the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in heart-warming video

Many South African families grew up listening to the sweet harmonies of the Bala Brothers. The trio - Loyiso, Zwai and Phelo Bala - have gained recognition and acclaim in South Africa and internationally for their beautiful harmonies and versatile musical styles.

Their genres are wide-ranging and include classical, gospel and pop. Audiences have also probably seen them rocking and serenading some of the biggest venues with their captivating live performances. And apart from the brothers’ musical acclaim, there might just be a new star in the family. This week, South African hearts were warmed by a video of Zwai and his daughter, captured in a beautiful moment, as the pair showcased their remarkable voices. And as the renowned musician’s daughter appears to be following in his musical footsteps, the nation is set for even more of a Bala spectacle.

This is as the father-daughter duo is set to perform at Sam Smith’s “Only One”. During this performance, Bala is expected to proudly play the piano while his daughter hits all the right notes. “My kind of homework. #fatherdaughter #BalaEmpire,” Bala captioned the video. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zwai Bala (@zeebala) @lancethekarp's wrote: “Wow! The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree! 👏”

@official_liopelo_maphathe added: “👏👏👏she is def. Your daughter with that voice 🔥 ❤️!” “My gosh the Bala generational talent is just out of this world 😱❤️🔥🔥❤️🙌🏾,” @leratomthibz wrote. Meanwhile, the Balas this year launched their reality TV show which provides the chance to get more accustomed with the musical family.