WATCH:Tasha Cobbs Leonard issues an apology after ‘promoter’ cancels Durban show

Multi-award-winning gospel sensation Tasha Cobbs Leonard is finally in South Africa for her most-anticipated two-nights-only “Magic Music Sessions” concert in Tshwane and Cape Town this weekend. While the concerts in Tshwane and Cape Town will continue as planned, the Durban show was cancelled at the “last minute”, leaving many fans disappointed and frustrated.

Cobbs Leonard is to perform at the SunBet Arena stage in Pretoria, on September 21, before heading to GrandWest, Cape Town, on September 22. She was also scheduled to perform at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday, September 23. Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, Cobbs Leonard shared her excitement about the show, but her post received a lot of flak from fans, demanding to know why the show in KZN was cancelled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tasha Cobbs Leonard (@tashacobbsleonard) “Pretoria/Johannesburg WE ARE HERE!!!! I am bursting with expectation of what God is about to do tonight,” she wrote. But her comments section was filled with complaints from fans. Below are some of the reactions: Keelan Pooran wrote: “With all due respect and without prejudice! It’s rather disappointing and absolutely unprofessional 😥😡 How is this possible to have the DURBAN concert CANCELLED?

“And we only receive this email or message 2 days before the concert! This is totally unfair to be performing in South Africa (As per your post above) but cancel Our Durban Concert.” Karyn Govender said: “Why was Durban cancelled last minute?😭 it’s too late to even make arrangements to make the show in CPT or PTA😭” Lesedi Letlatsa Khuluse expressed: “Tash 😢😢it not fair I got tickets I booked a place to stay In Durban now I just get an SMS saying it’s cancelled. But why it not fair booking a hotel for the nity (sic) that money is lost.

Silindile Mabaso said: “But why did they cancel the Durban show 😢😭😭 was looking forward to it 🤷🏽‍♀️” Astin Richard added: “@tashacobbsleonard why was the Durban concert cancelled just 2 days before the show?” Cobbs Leonard has since taken to social media to express her deep disappointment and to provide some insight into why the Durban concert was cancelled.

In her message, she apologised to her fans in Durban and explained that the cancellation was due to issues with the promoter, who failed to fulfil their promises and obligations. She mentioned that the promoter did not make the necessary arrangements, such as booking hotels and flights for her team. “With Love, Durban! I’m so sorry for the disappointment. I, too, am so disappointed, I was looking forward to worshipping with you! 💔❤️,” she wrote.

“I’m so sorry disappointed, so sad about our Durban show, which has been cancelled by the the promoter. I’ve been seeing your comments, and your DM (Direct Messages) and I too, is as disappointed. The American singer emphasised that the decision to cancel the Durban concert was beyond her control and expressed her love for her fans in Durban, hoping for an opportunity to worship with them in the future. “I was super excited to come to Durban as we’ve been looking forward to this, all of us, for years. Now, due to the promoter, not upholding his end, and his promises that he made, things such as booking hotels for my team or flights for my team, so that we’re able to get to you, were just not done…