Well-wishes pour in as Jack Devnarain announces his radio debut

Veteran actor, Jack Devnarain is stepping behind the mic.
The actor, who is popular for his roles in TV shows like “Isidingo” and BET’s “Isono”, took to social media to announce that he will make his radio debut on the popular community radio station, 919FM, formerly known as Star 91.9FM, on Friday, February 2, at 6pm.
The award-winning actor will host a show called, “Reality Radio”, where he gets up close and personal with industry legends.
Devnarain mentioned that he had lined-up South African actor, director and activist, Zane Meas as his first in-studio guest.
In the caption he wrote, “Hey friends! You're never too old to take on a wild new challenge. I got my very own radio show, and you're invited on my maiden voyage.
“Its #RealityRadio on @ifeel919, every Friday night from 6pm to 7pm. SA's most respected and admired personalities share the true stories that shaped their remarkable lives. My first guest? @zanemeas (what an absolute legend!). Catch the live stream on @919.co.za.”
The award-winning actor will join other 919FM presenters like Nicole Da Silva, Shane Hunter and Nomfundo Mkhize among others.
His fans showed their support by wishing Devnarain well on his radio journey.
“Congratulations Jack! I actually remember our conversations about radio and your love for it. I love this for you 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾,” wrote actress and radio personality, Lusanda Mbane.
“👏👏👏 congratulations 🎊 @jackdevnarain This is great news! Sure to be entertaining and interesting great Wishing you every success,” commented @suvaizie.
“Yeeeeeeeeeeesssss Boss! Congratulations, we’ll tune in!!!! All the best for your first show and for your many many future years in radio and podcasting 💪🏾,” said @soko_seabe.