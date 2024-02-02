Well-wishes pour in as Jack Devnarain announces his radio debut

Veteran actor, Jack Devnarain is stepping behind the mic. The actor, who is popular for his roles in TV shows like “Isidingo” and BET’s “Isono”, took to social media to announce that he will make his radio debut on the popular community radio station, 919FM, formerly known as Star 91.9FM, on Friday, February 2, at 6pm.

The award-winning actor will host a show called, “Reality Radio”, where he gets up close and personal with industry legends. Devnarain mentioned that he had lined-up South African actor, director and activist, Zane Meas as his first in-studio guest. In the caption he wrote, “Hey friends! You're never too old to take on a wild new challenge. I got my very own radio show, and you're invited on my maiden voyage.