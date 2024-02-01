Well wishes pour in for Thembekile Mrototo as he resigns from Newzroom Afrika

Popular newscaster Thembekile Mrototo has announced his resignation from Newsroom Afrika.
After being with the channel since 2021, he took to social media to post, “LEAVING… Today is my last day @Newzroom405.
“I have resigned from the channel and my last show will be at 6pm tonight.”
He extended a heartfelt “thank you” to his colleagues and fans.
“Thank you to all the colleagues who’ve contributed to the many wonderful broadcasts since 2021.
“THANK YOU for watching and being so generous with your feedback.”
Mrototo’s fans were left heartbroken by his exit, but wished him well in his future endeavours.
@Aceigh_Majesty commented, “No ways😭😭 nothing makes me happier than seeing you on my screen at 18h00 when I come back from work, your way of questioning has so many layers and skill I won’t lie I will miss you, wherever you are going I hope you keep the same slot 🥹 so that my evenings remain constant🤭.”
@yves_mfeka wrote: “You are a Legend...all the best in your next chapter, you surely kept us glued to the screen Sir Thembekile.”
@Tsapreva2604 said: “They say Change is Always Good but does it really have to be this Heartbreaking 💔 though 😭. A Heartfelt Farewell & Everything of The Very Best myFav NewsCaster G.O.A.T 👌🤝.”
Mrototo anchored his last show, “News @ Prime”, on January 31 at 6pm, with fellow news broadcaster Cathy Mohlahlana.
Mohlahlana took to X to post: “Working with you was an absolute pleasure, Thembs.Your energy and wit are unmatched! All the best with your next chapter. You're a STAR. You'll shine in all you do.”
In May 2021, Mrototo gripped the nation’s attention as he sat down with the now-late rapper AKA in an exclusive tell-all interview, where the “Mass Country” album maker detailed the last moments before his fiancée, Anele Tembe, plunged to her death.