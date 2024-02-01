Well wishes pour in for Thembekile Mrototo as he resigns from Newzroom Afrika

Popular newscaster Thembekile Mrototo has announced his resignation from Newsroom Afrika. After being with the channel since 2021, he took to social media to post, “LEAVING… Today is my last day @Newzroom405.

“I have resigned from the channel and my last show will be at 6pm tonight.” He extended a heartfelt “thank you” to his colleagues and fans. “Thank you to all the colleagues who’ve contributed to the many wonderful broadcasts since 2021.

“THANK YOU for watching and being so generous with your feedback.” LEAVING…



Today is my last day @Newzroom405.

I have resigned from the channel and my last show will be at 6pm tonight.



Thank you to all the colleagues who’ve contributed to the many wonderful broadcasts since 2021



THANK YOU for watching and being so generous with your feedback pic.twitter.com/nI6tKJERJL — Thembekile (@ThembiMrototo) January 31, 2024 Mrototo’s fans were left heartbroken by his exit, but wished him well in his future endeavours. @Aceigh_Majesty commented, “No ways😭😭 nothing makes me happier than seeing you on my screen at 18h00 when I come back from work, your way of questioning has so many layers and skill I won’t lie I will miss you, wherever you are going I hope you keep the same slot 🥹 so that my evenings remain constant🤭.”

No ways😭😭 nothing makes me happier than seeing you on my screen at 18h00 when I come back from work, your way of questioning has so many layers and skill I won’t lie I will miss you, wherever you are going I hope you keep the same slot 🥹 so that my evenings remain constant🤭 — Insta:@aceigh_medusa (@Aceigh_Majesty) January 31, 2024 @yves_mfeka wrote: “You are a Legend...all the best in your next chapter, you surely kept us glued to the screen Sir Thembekile.” You are a Legend...all the best in your next chapter, you surely kept us glued to the screen Sir Thembekile https://t.co/zlUW4JXJps — Yves Mfeka (@yves_mfeka) January 31, 2024 @Tsapreva2604 said: “They say Change is Always Good but does it really have to be this Heartbreaking 💔 though 😭. A Heartfelt Farewell & Everything of The Very Best myFav NewsCaster G.O.A.T 👌🤝.” They say Change is Always Good but does it really have to be this Heartbreaking 💔 though 😭

A Heartfelt Farewell & Everything of The Very Best myFav NewsCaster G.O.A.T 👌🤝 — Manamolela Tsapreva Mofokeng (@Tsapreva2604) January 31, 2024 Mrototo anchored his last show, “News @ Prime”, on January 31 at 6pm, with fellow news broadcaster Cathy Mohlahlana.