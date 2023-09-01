What to expect from the Comic Con Africa Joburg edition

Comic Con Africa, the continent's ultimate pop culture and gaming festival, is set to take over the Johannesburg Expo Centre (Nasrec) on Heritage Day weekend. Attendees can expect an array of entertainment, celebrity appearances, a gaming section and a whole lot of fun.

Some of the most exciting things to expect at Comic Con Africa Joburg edition are: The KFC Main Stage and the Pop Culture Hall The KFC main stage of Comic Con Africa is the epicentre of the festival, featuring a line-up of exciting guests set to engage fans in interactive Q&A panels where audience members can learn more about their favourite films, series, and creators. Some of the guests who will participate in the Q&A include:

Anthony Daniels – C-3PO from “Star Wars” Veronica Taylor – The original English voice of Ash Ketchum from “Pokémon”. Ross Marquand – Aaron from “The Walking Dead”, as well as Red Skull from “Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game”. Gaming Galore Gamers will be spoiled for choice with several gaming options in Hall 5. The Telkom VS Gaming Village will host tournaments spanning popular titles like Fifa and Rocket League. Cosplay

There will be a casual cosplay competition, including the Nintendo Cosplay Competition. Event goers will also get an opportunity to meet and greet internationally acclaimed cosplayers Lindsay Elyse (USA), Sakura Flor (Netherlands), and Har_Fie (England). Tabletop Gaming Childhood memories will come alive at the tabletop gaming zone, where Comic Con Africa will be offering free learn-to-play sessions for iconic tabletop gaming titles such as Yu-Gi-Oh!, Pokémon, and Magic: The Gathering.