Wiz Khalifa joins the amapiano craze with DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU’s ‘Banyana’

From sport, to comedy and even beauty, South African is acclaimed internationally for many reasons. Music is also one of them, with DJ Black Coffee being one of Mzanzi’s greatest exports.

South Africans undeniably possess an infectious groove, particularly when it comes to amapiano, a genre that has recently taken the global music scene by storm. This music style has become a hit worldwide. Some of the artists who played a big part in shaping amapiano include Kabza De Small, Sha Sha, Samthing Soweto, MFR Souls, JazziDisciples, Virgo Deep and Semi Tee. And it seems as if even international artists can’t resist its infectious vibes. Recently, “Black and Yellow” hitmaker Wiz Khalifa treated his fans to a video which was released on social media.

It features sounds which get into the rhythm of DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU’s chart-topper, “Banyana”. The globally renowned rapper’s experimentation with the popular music genre has thrilled fans, as amapiano cements its worldwide popularity. This has also introduced the musical genre to a brand new audience as it continues to evolve and triumph.

Adding to the musical genre’s international vibes, superstar Rihanna also shared that she considers “Unavailable”, a track by Nigerian artist Davido and South African producer Musa Keys, as the best song of 2023. Meanwhile, in the video, Wiz Khalifa is seen enjoying the amapiano vibes as he listens to “Banyana”, which features DJ Maphorisa, Sir Trill, Daliwonga, and Kabza De Small. This delighted Mzansi music fan as the US rapper’s video is a testament to the global impact of amapiano’s beats.

Wiz Khalifa jamming to Amapiano.🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/byiSc5t9Fl — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) January 2, 2024 @TapWater_ZA commented: “Amapiano to the world.” Another clear sign of the growing worldwide appreciation of African music is the triumph of South African singer Tyla’s song “Water”. As the leading single from her first studio album, the track gained global recognition by reaching the number one spot on the charts in New Zealand and securing a spot in the top 10 in various other countries.