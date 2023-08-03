Womandla! Artscape makes it all about women with its offerings this month

The Artscape Theatre in Cape Town will be a glittering affair as the venue is transformed into a hive for Women’s month celebrations. A feast of women-themed events recognises the gains women have made since the dawn of democracy, highlighting the challenges still faced as well as honouring female icons who have paved the way to an all-inclusive society.

Now in its 17th year, the Women’s Humanity Festival features a host of events and productions while the highlight remains the all-inclusive Women’s Humanity Walk, taking place on National Women’s Day. South Africa - Cape Town - 9 August 2019 - Women walking together to unite Cape Town and empower persons with disabilities. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) The event is open to all genders and boasts an array of shows to choose from. Some events on the list include pulsating acrobatics from Zip Zap Circus, celebrating the world of “lip sync” in ABFAB Drag, pirouettes and pliés in Cape Town City Ballet’s, Don Quixote, accompanied by the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra and other exciting inspiring disciplines.

Catering for all ages, the productions include works by well-known writers, directors with the opportunity to see more than one production on the same day as shows are at different times. On Women’s Day, Dope Saint Jude performs with a live band. This will be her first live band offering in South Africa in over 5 years. Long time collaborator, drag queen Manila von Teez will serve as the opening act of the show.

Tickets vary between R100 - R150 and the show starts at 3pm. On August 11 and 12, “ABFAB Drag” returns to Artscape with fine feathers preened, false eyelashes fluttering and sequins glittering, the fiercely feminine/masculine are gathering to celebrate the world of lip sync, with ambiguous seduction and gender identification. The show endeavours to put the crème de la crème of drag, centre stage.

It features top class drag divas Vida Fantabisher, Manila von Teez, as well as Kat Gilardi, Jayde Kay Johnson and Angel Lalamore of drag cabaret group 3D fame, all choreographed and put together with the sublime dancers of the Jazzart Dance Theatre. Narrated by Soli Philander and directed by Basil Appollis. Tickets are R150 and the show starts at 7pm. On August 12, Cape Town City Ballet presents Maina Gielgud’s “Don Quixote”, depicting the trials and tribulations of Kitri and Basilio’s love affair, and the Don’s search for his Dulcinea amongst the tutu clad Dryads.

A comedy ballet perfect for two hours of amazing virtuosity and fun. There is something for children, adults and grandparents alike. International guest artists appear in specific performances and the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra accompanies the ballet at selected performances. Tickets vary between R200 - R495 and there’s a 7.30pm performance as well as matinees on Saturdays at 2.30pm and Sundays at 6pm.

Goodluck. Picture: Supplied Goodluck Live As part of their National Winter Tour before heading over to Europe, GoodLuck, South Africa’s top live-electronic act, will be bringing their high-energy and live-electronic performance to The Daisy Jones bar on Friday. GoodLuck is one of the country’s most popular bands with multi-platinum status, 12 number 1 chart-topping radio hits and sold-out tours both locally and internationally to their name.

Enjoy picturesque vineyard views, drinks, pizzas and amazing sound and dance the night away with a rocking live show. Their set includes a perfectly mixed combination of old favourites and the new songs, taking the fans on an epic journey of dancing, singing and reminiscing. Where: The Daisy Jones bar, Summerhill Wine Farm, Stellenbosch.

When: Friday, August 4, at 8pm Cost: Tickets range from R150 - R380. David Muller in Oom Schalk and the Sculptor. Picture:Robin Muller Wonderful Winter at The Masque

Enjoy music, storytelling and theatre with a line-up that includes, David Muller as Oom Schalk, and popular community theatre group, Cape Town Theatre Company, in a brand new production. Programming manager of The Masque, Faeron Wheeler said: “We are delighted to be welcoming back fellow community theatre group, Cape Town Theatre Company, with their latest show. “David Muller as Oom Schalk always has a wonderful tale to share. The supremely talented Selim Kagee and Don Vino will dazzle us with their captivating performances.”

Directed by Celia Musikanth, the seasoned Cape Town actor, David Muller, is bringing his innovative and unusual production home to Muizenberg, for one show only. A whole 90 minutes of Bosman stories mixed with merry mirth and the magnificent art of sculpting. It's like watching two shows wrapped in one. Where: The Masque Theatre, Muizenberg.