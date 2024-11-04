Women in the spotlight in KZN Philharmonic Orchestra World Symphony Spring Season

Women are once again in the spotlight for the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra World Symphony Spring Season taking place on Thursday – November 7 and November 14 - in Durban’s Playhouse Opera Theatre.
A carefully curated selection of pieces has been chosen for the season, all with a musical spring in their step, featuring works by Beethoven, Haydn, Chopin, Borodin, Bruch, Dvorák, Rossini, Sibelius and Tchaikovsky.
The concert will present both a woman conductor and a woman soloist. A native Indonesian of Chinese descent, Rebecca Tong is the resident conductor of the Jakarta Simfonia Orchestra. The concert will open with Alexander Borodin’s In the Steppes of Central Asia - a symphonic poem composed in 1880 and dedicated to Franz Liszt. The centrepiece is Scottish Fantasy, Op.46 - a composition for violin and orchestra by Max Bruch showcasing South Korean violinist Soyoung Yoon. The evening closes with Dvorák Symphony No.5, Op.76, F Major known for its specific Bohemian sound.
The final concert on November 14 is a real red-letter day for music lovers, as the KZN Philharmonic hosts the world renowned Russian-American classical pianist Olga Kern. Under the baton of Scottish conductor, Rory Macdonald, Kern will perform the evening’s centre piece - Tchaikovsky Concerto, Piano, No.1, Op.23, B-flat minor - one of the most popular of Tchaikovsky's compositions and among the best known of all piano concerti. The programme opens with the overture of Gioachino Rossini’s final Italian opera, Semiramide; and closes with the three-movement work for orchestra by Jean Sibelius Symphony No.3, Op.52, C Major.
Bongani Tembe, CEO and Artistic Director of the KZN Philharmonic said: “We are delighted to present such a joyous close to our World Symphony Season musical year, and I am extremely grateful to our KZN Philharmonic musicians and staff for working so hard to present such a dramatic and memorable final season.
“This year we look back on some remarkable public symphony concerts, always being dovetailed by the education, development and outreach work which the orchestra does all year long. It has also been affirming to see that women conductors have become so mainstream. We are proud of the diversity of our conductors and soloists for our seasons this year, reminding us of the global accessibility of fine music to men and women the world over. Thank you too, to our faithful audiences whose continued support is so important to us all. Enjoy the Spring Season and see you next year for our Music for Summer!”
KZN Philharmonic Season tickets and bookings for individual concerts are available at Quicket outlets. For more information call 031-369 9438, email [email protected] or visit www.kznphil.org.za.
For those who prefer not to self-drive to Durban’s Playhouse Opera Theatre for the KZN Symphony Season concerts, buses will run from Caister Lodge, Westville Senior, St Agnes Kloof and Grace Church Umhlanga. Book bus tickets through Quicket. Subscribers can book through KZNPO offices.