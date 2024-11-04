Women in the spotlight in KZN Philharmonic Orchestra World Symphony Spring Season

Women are once again in the spotlight for the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra World Symphony Spring Season taking place on Thursday – November 7 and November 14 - in Durban’s Playhouse Opera Theatre. A carefully curated selection of pieces has been chosen for the season, all with a musical spring in their step, featuring works by Beethoven, Haydn, Chopin, Borodin, Bruch, Dvorák, Rossini, Sibelius and Tchaikovsky.

The concert will present both a woman conductor and a woman soloist. A native Indonesian of Chinese descent, Rebecca Tong is the resident conductor of the Jakarta Simfonia Orchestra. The concert will open with Alexander Borodin’s In the Steppes of Central Asia - a symphonic poem composed in 1880 and dedicated to Franz Liszt. The centrepiece is Scottish Fantasy, Op.46 - a composition for violin and orchestra by Max Bruch showcasing South Korean violinist Soyoung Yoon. The evening closes with Dvorák Symphony No.5, Op.76, F Major known for its specific Bohemian sound. The final concert on November 14 is a real red-letter day for music lovers, as the KZN Philharmonic hosts the world renowned Russian-American classical pianist Olga Kern. Under the baton of Scottish conductor, Rory Macdonald, Kern will perform the evening’s centre piece - Tchaikovsky Concerto, Piano, No.1, Op.23, B-flat minor - one of the most popular of Tchaikovsky's compositions and among the best known of all piano concerti. The programme opens with the overture of Gioachino Rossini’s final Italian opera, Semiramide; and closes with the three-movement work for orchestra by Jean Sibelius Symphony No.3, Op.52, C Major. Bongani Tembe, CEO and Artistic Director of the KZN Philharmonic said: “We are delighted to present such a joyous close to our World Symphony Season musical year, and I am extremely grateful to our KZN Philharmonic musicians and staff for working so hard to present such a dramatic and memorable final season.