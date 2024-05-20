World-renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli returns to SA in 2025

World-renowned opera singer, Andrea Bocelli, will make his way to South Africa in 2025 for three live performances. The multi-Grammy Award-winner will be touring the country as part of his 30th music anniversary celebrations.

Bocelli is scheduled to perform on April 12-13 at the SunBet Arena, Pretoria, before heading to Cape Town’s DHL Stadium, on April 16, where he will perform the largest outdoor classical concert ever to be staged in the Mother City. The concert, which is presented by Big Concerts Experience, in association with KFM 94.5, CapeTalk, 702, and 947, will also will feature special guest appearances by some of South Africa's finest musical ensembles, adding unparalleled depth and richness to the experience. In Pretoria, Bocelli will perform with the support of special guest artist, a soprano, The Symphony Choir of Johannesburg and the Johannesburg Festival Orchestra.

Meanwhile, in Cape Town, Bocelli will be joined by The Philharmonia Choir of Cape Town and the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra. These partnerships aim to showcase how these renowned local musicians' symphonic prowess melds with the timeless voice of Bocelli. Bocelli, who is know as one of the most iconic opera singers of all time, last visited South Africa in 2019, when he performed just two live concerts, one in Joburg and the other in Cape Town.

He has sold more than 90 million records and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which he was honoured with in 2010, among many other accolades during his illustrious career. He has performed for several high-profiled personalities including four presidents of the US, three popes, the British royal family and many prime ministers. The legendary singer also serenaded guests at both Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s wedding in the Italian city of Florence in 2014 and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding in 2022.