World-renowned violinist and pianist team up for a classical music extravanganza

TWO years ago, they delighted fans with their inspiring performance, and now they are back with more. World-renowned violinist, Emmanuel Bach and pianist, Jenny Stern will be in concert at the Durban Jewish Centre on Sunday, June 30, at 2.30pm.

Bach’s illustrious career includes performing at venues such as Wigmore Hall, St George’s Bristol, St Martin-in-the Fields, St James’s Piccadilly, Queen Elizabeth Hall. He will be joined this weekend by renowned German violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter for a performance of Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Concerto for two violins”. He has also performed in countries including Italy, France, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Switzerland as well as several times in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Stern, a soloist, chamber musician and accompanist, has recorded and performed throughout the UK and abroad. She’s also had performances with the Cape Town Symphony Orchestra. Since winning the Emma Smith Overseas Scholarship (UKZN), she has settled in the UK where she currently teaches at Eton College and the Royal College of Music Junior Department.

She regularly collaborates in chamber music with principal musicians from ensembles like the English Chamber Orchestra and the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House Covent Garden. For their concert, the duo’s performance will include works by Ludwig van Beethoven, Pablo de Sarasate, Ernest Bloch and Fritz Kreisler. Join them for an afternoon in the company of the world’s most beautiful violin music.

Where: The Durban Jewish Centre in North Beach When: Sunday, June 30, at 2.30pm. Cost: Tickets cost R120 for members and R140 for non-members. They will be sold at the door. For more information, email: [email protected] or call Keith Miller on 071 505 1021.

Kosha Durban based dancers: (L to R) Casey Swales, Priyen Naidoo, Yashmay Naidoo, Gabriel Youngstar, Manesh Maharaj. Picture: Supplied. The Anubhava School of Dance presents “Kosha”, a blend of classical, traditional and contemporary dance forms which will be performed to live music. These dance forms will include African Folk, Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Kuchipudi, ballet and modern contemporary styles.

Headed by Sureka Singh, Nikita Ranchod and Nisha Galal, the performance will see 18 dancers and onstage musicians from different backgrounds, cultures and traditions come together to put on a beautiful live dance production. Singh explained: “Dance is a universal language and when combined with the power of music, it has the potential to tell stories that resonate across cultures and geographies. “In our current world environment where fear, confusion and suffering is rampant, we are staging this production to help foster positivity. We believe that dance is a medium through which boundaries are transcended, unity celebrated, and the beauty of human expression showcased, appreciated and enjoyed.”

A portion of the proceeds from the show will go towards the Wentworth Foundation, which aids indigent children born with facial deformities. Where: The Playhouse Opera Theatre in Durban central. When: Saturday, June 29, at 2pm and 6pm.

Cost: R190 to R220. Tickets can be purchased from Webtickets. Maskandi Explosion DJ Mzet. Picture: Instagram. Music fans can get ready for a night of authentic Zulu music at this year’s “Maskandi Explosion”.

Attendees will experience electrifying and soul-stirring rhythms and melodies that is sure to transport them to the heart of South Africa. Guest performers for the event will include Abafana BakaMgqumeni, Cheese Wabantwana, Abahlabekisi, DJ Mzet, DJ Pule, DJ Lanny, Chocolate, Mpume Shange and Imbongi Yakowelase. Where: Xulu Lifestyle in Amanzimtoti.

When: Saturday, June 27, from 6pm. Cost: Tickets are available from R100 at Computickets. The Emperor’s New Clothes

The cast of “The Emperor’s New Clothes”. Picture: Supplied. If you haven’t yet checked out the fabulous family musical, “The Emperor’s New Clothes”, then you’re in luck, because it is still on for a few more days. The KickstArt production follows the famous Hans Christian Anderson fairytale by Broadway stalwarts Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Directed by Steven Stead, with magical designs by Greg King, musical direction by Roland Perold and fresh new orchestrations by Jaco Griessel, “The Emperor’s New Clothes” stars Daniel Anderson in the lead role as Emperor Marcus, with Roland Perold as The Swindler.

Others in the cast are Marion Loudon as Deena, the head of the Imperial Wardrobe, Lyle Buxton as William, the emperor’s chief adviser and Mthokozisi Zulu as Arno, the royal stable hand. Keryn Scott, Amahle Tembe and Roshanda Lewis round off the cast as the villagers. This colourful and highly entertaining musical will delight children and adults alike.