‘X Trillion’ is a compelling documentary addressing plastic pollution in the ocean

In celebration of World Oceans Day on June 8, Discovery Channel will be premièring “X Trillion” Led by skipper and ocean advocate, Emily Penn, it tells the compelling story of a group of women who set sail across the North Pacific Ocean on the 4 828km voyage with the 14 members of eXXpedition North Pacific.

They navigate through the world's most concentrated oceanic plastic zone in an attempt to conduct cutting-edge research and raise awareness about plastic pollution in the ocean. According to a statement: “This transformative voyage unites a diverse group of women in a shared mission. Their story is one of hope, resilience, and a powerful call to action, resonating with optimism and a drive for change.” The strong female team is made up of international scientists, sailors, designers, engineers and teachers who leave their families and land behind, to come together to battle high seas, storms and sea sickness, to investigate the crisis of plastic pollution in one of the most remote places on Earth.

14 women embark on a gruelling expedition to conduct cutting-edge research and raise awareness about plastic pollution in the ocean. Picture: Supplied The documentary captures the crew's month-long expedition, navigating through the planet's densest accumulation of ocean plastic. Under Penn’s leadership, the team explores the environmental and toxic chemical impacts of microplastics, including their potential effects on pregnancy and future generations. “The experience was magic, the women who came on this voyage with me where the most incredible women. They all had these different superpowers that they brought to the table.

“The first week was hard, we had to sail head on into the winds...Most of these women who have never been to sea before were sea sick but I think in a way it helped us all really bond as a team,” said Penn. She added that by the time it was time to get down to doing the research they all gelled really well. “By the time we’d finished we had put together a plan of action of what we were going to do when we got back home.”

Penn pointed out that curbing our ocean pollution starts at home. “The solutions begin at home, you know, kitchens, when we do our shopping, that is where this all starts, rather than grand plans to go out into the ocean to try and solve the problem there.” Through realisations and revelations, “X Trillion” tells a story filled with life, magic and a call to action that burns with hope.