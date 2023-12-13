X users drag Nota for using Zahara’s death for ‘clout’

X users have accused Nota Boloyi of using Zahara’s death to trend on the social media platform. Just hours after the award-winning singer’s passing was announced, the controversial Twitter troll took to X to post about a time when he visited a “drunk” Zahara at her home.

“My wife took me to visit Zahara at her home when her sister passed away… “She was sobering up from the night before but as soon as my wife & I were settled she decide to drink some more for the hangover.” He added: “I left there knowing that there’s no saving her despite her mother’s plea!💔.”

@Claytonhendo1 commented: "Sending condolences is enough, don't use her death for clout bra. you renting out is not gonna change anything." @MediamagnetHQ wrote: "Be careful who you let close to you, they will go around after you've passed on to reveal every embarrassing thing they know about you."

@LeeThobela said: "Any thing said on this tweet won't bring her back 😭😭😭😭,a simple RIP goes a long way . Let's respect the deceased 🙏🙏🙏." @DineoTroy wrote: "Many people drink alcohol and we don't go around judging and gossiping about them, so how is she any different? because she's s celebrity? are they not people also? do they also not have problems? can the lady just rest in peace????" Zahara's family confirmed her passing on social media on December 11.