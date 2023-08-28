Xenia Manasseh’s new single ‘Anticipate’ is a reflection of her life, values and experiences

Alternative R&B singer-songwriter Xenia Manasseh has teamed up with Karun on her latest release and music video, “Anticipate”. This is the second single off Manasseh’s upcoming debut album, “Love/Hate Pt1”, scheduled for a spring release.

“Anticipate” follows the success of Manasseh’s first single, “Temporary Love”, which was released earlier this year. In that song she openly admits to being afraid of love or being in love again and the choices that she made as a result. In “Anticipate”, the heavy drum, bass and percussion combination in the beginning with the laid-back but impactful orchestral second half showcases Manasseh’s vulnerability in a simple yet profound storyline. Speaking on the sound, Manasseh shared that there wasn’t a specific sound that she was going for when she was writing “Anticipate”.

“I found the beat in a folder and at the time I was writing a lot of music and I just gravitated towards it because it was a beat and a sound that I hadn’t experimented with yet,” said Manasseh. “Anticipate” features Kenyan singer Karun, who entered the music scene in 2014 with the release of her debut album “Sun & Moon”. Since then her star has been rising, and Manasseh feels like working with her was a dream come true. “It came from a place where Karun and I were afraid to tap into an emotion we have both experienced and we admit it. ‘Anticipate’ is a song that revolves around time and wanting to move forward from a current state of uncertainty by chasing the feeling of what it used to be.”

“We each brought our individuality to the song. Teaming up with Karun was like a fulfilled dream of mine. I think she set up the foundation for artists like me in Kenya, Nairobi and I’d say even east and west Africa that do R&B music that are considered ‘outside of the norm’. “Stuff like this only happen when peoples’ energies align, so I feel like it was only right that she’s the one that ended up on this song. Everything about it was just exactly how it was suppose to be.” Like many of Manasseh’s songs, “Anticipate” lives in the future and the past both in meaning and sonically.

It’s lyrics tackle the uncertainty of a relationship that no longer blooms or feels the same. About the meaning, the artist said: “The song is out there for people to listen to. It’s a song that describes just another part of love. Anybody that has been in love and lost love will relate”. She said her vision has always been to create music for a global audience that is a relatable, honest and true reflection of her life, values and experiences.

“My music binds people from various walks of life because it speaks on real universal messages. And this concept transcends into my upcoming 11-track body of work.” “Love/Hate Pt1” drops on September 1 and promises to be beautifully curated, with songs produced into the finest of detail and features collaborations from Tay Iwar and Shalom Dubas. “I’m extremely excited. I feel like it showcases a lot of what I have learnt growing up, as far as music is concerned.