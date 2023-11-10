Yaya Mavundla, Lebo M win big at 2023 Feather Awards

It was a night of glitz and glamour at the 15th Feather Awards and, as we’ve come to expect, it featured exquisite fashion and live performances. Held at The Market Theatre, luminaries from the world of entertainment and fashion, were recognised and honoured for their significant contributions in promoting tolerance, inclusivity and diversity in the LGBTQIA+ community over the past year.

Sisters Refilwe and Bontle Modiselle, along with Andiswa P Gebashe, did a sterling job hosting the awards. Transgender activist Yaya Mavundla and model PonaHalo Mojapelo took home a joint award for Best-styled Individual. "For me winning a Feather Award is like holding pure gold with my own hands, it is so special and it is so important for a woman like me.

“I am grateful. I hope this will be a great example to many transgender people to know that they are worthy, beautiful, deserving and yes they can do it too,” said Mavundla. Yaya Mavundla shares the Best-styled Individual award with PonaHalo. Picture: Thapelo Kekana. Lebo M bagged the Drama Queen prize while Hunk of the Year went to “Adulting” actor, Thembinkosi Mthembu, and “The Real Housewives of Johannesburg” breakout star, Mpumi Mophatlane aka Mrs Mop, fittingly took home the Diva Extraordinaire of the Year award. Miss South Africa finalist Homba Mazaleni scooped the Hot Chick of the Year award from DJ Uncle Waffles and Mordecai and “What Am I To Do” hitmaker Tamara Dey bagged the Fag Hag of the Year award.

The Simon Nkoli Award went to talented and award-winning South African musician Thandiswa Mazwai. Thami Kotlolo, co-founder of the Feather Awards, said this year’s focus was to celebrate the diversity, creativity, and resilience of all communities during these challenging times. “As a nation, we are going through a lot right now. And as a community we always focus on the positive, inspiring not just each other but others with our boldness and braveness and colourful outlook on life.

“Fifteen years in, tonight was truly overwhelming, with huge support from every corner. Congratulations to all our wonderful Feather Awards XV winners! We continue to celebrate you with these awards! See you next year.” Full list of Feather Awards winners:

Best Styled Individual PonaHalo and Yaya Mavundla Hunk of the Year

Thembinkosi Mthembu Diva Extraordinaire of the Year Mrs Mops

Sports Personality of the Year Andile Dlamini Role Model of the Year

Tony Kruger Cutest Couple Buhlebendalo and Botshelo

Hot Chick of the Year Homba Mazaleni Media Award of the Year

YFM’s “The Lunch League” and the “Sowetan’s” “S Mag” Fag Hag of the Year Tamara Dey

Designer of the Year Otiz Seflo Musician of the Year

Bongezizwe Mabandla Socialite (Seen at every opening of an envelope or an erection of a stop sign) Tshiamo

Drama Queen Lebo M Social Media Personality of the Year

Sabelo The Creator Best LGBTIQ+ Initiative: Private Sector Nike

Best LGBTIQ+ Youth Movement Phuti Lekoloane Foundation Best Rainbow Parenting