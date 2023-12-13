‘You left us too soon’ - ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ actor Andre Braugher remembered as an absolute treasure

Fans and colleagues are mourning the loss of Andre Braugher, a highly skilled actor renowned for his versatile performances. Regrettably, the talented 61-year-old American actor passed away on Monday, as confirmed by his agents, following a brief illness.

Throughout his career, Braugher effortlessly portrayed various roles, frequently embodying the character of a police officer in both dramatic and comedic settings. Born in Chicago, he earned his degree from Stanford University before pursuing drama at The Juilliard School. Although Braugher gained recognition for his portrayal of a police officer in "Homicide: Homicide: Life on the Street", his recent career showcased his versatility as he joined the cast of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine".

In this popular series, which aired from 2013 to 2021, he returned to law enforcement as Captain Raymond Holt. Braugher's performance left viewers in stitches for days, thanks to his dry sense of humour, coupled with a character that seamlessly balanced seriousness with warmth. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andre Braugher (@andrebraugher) Of course, family members along with co-stars who became family were devastated by the news and shared their heartfelt memories and kind words of the beloved actor.

Terry Crews who played yoghurt-loving Terry Jeffords on the show, wrote on Instagram: “Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. “You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. “Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like.

“Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man. 😢❤️“ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terry Crews (@terrycrews) Chelsea Peretti, who played Holt's narcissistic assistant Gina Linetti, also shared a message with a photo of captain Holt holding a portrait of himself, classic. She wrote: “Love you ❤️ Will miss your dulcet tones. Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat. You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep.

“I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick. “Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won’t 💔.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea Peretti (@chelsanity) Adding a distinctive twist to the show, Captain Holt's romantic sub-plot featured Marc Evan Jackson as his love interest. Their connection stemmed from a shared affinity for simplicity and plainness.