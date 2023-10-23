Young Stunna’s ‘Notumato’ turns two: ‘I don’t know how to feel’

Rapper-turned-amapiano artist Young Stunna is filled with emotions as his multi-platinum album, “Notumato”, which saw him shoot to fame in 2021, turns 2. The star took to Instagram to share the milestone, saying that he didn’t know how to “celebrate” and “feel”.

Together with a picture dump, he wrote in the caption: “My first album uNOTUMATO turns 2 years old today. “I don’t know how to celebrate, I don’t know how to feel.” He added that his journey has been a long but beautiful one.

“God bless everyone who has been part of it. To more beautiful memories, to more beautiful music. 🥺❤️🫶🏽 🥂.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by MASHAYA (@youngstunna_rsa) Fans celebrated with him. “I'm inspired bro, umculo wakho uyakha that what i really love you for... YOU speak your soul kwi piano which is something i usually hear kwi hip hop...

“Keep going brother can't wait uksebenza nawe one day we can do Magic i know, it written in the stars❤️👑🙏,” wrote @amapenguin_world. @sonofsoilproductions said: “It's Was Da Greatest Musical Offering Gift For Ma Birthday. Forever 21🤞. Camagu Mashaya 🙏🦉😤💪🏼.” @morgadombalate wrote: “The best amapiano album.”