Youth development at the heart of Joburg Theatre and POPArt partnership

This March, the Joburg Theatre Space.com opens its space for a POPArt POPUp featuring four fringe theatre shows from some of the freshest and most talented theatre makers in Joburg. From March 7 - 31, audiences will be able to catch some excellent theatre at Space.com with “Off Balance”, “Take Me To Town”, “Currently Gold” and a dance double bill featuring “Moving in Circles” and “Man”.

There are new musical offerings from Naledi Theatre award-winning playwright Thabiso Rammala’s brand new piece, to a mixed dance bill featuring Teresa Puti Mojela, Thulani Chauke and Fana Tshabalala. Audiences can enjoy theatre for all tastes, as well as stories that reflect the state of the youth as we re-emerge from the social interruption of the past few years. “With Human Rights Day in the middle of the programme, we feature the return of ‘Currently Gold'- a devised piece from Kwasha the second that interrogates our globally lauded human rights charter in context,” said POPArt’s Hayleigh Evans.

“With youth development being at the centre of the Joburg Theatre and POPArt partnerships, we have curated work that speaks directly from the younger generation to the issues we all face and resonate with. “Additionally, knowing that the Joburg Theatre wants to invest in directing talent, each of the pieces highlights young directors who are sure to be making waves in the main circuit soon”. The new long-term partnership between the POPArt Theatre and Joburg Theatre Space.com Youth Development will see an exchange of work between the spaces that will nurture the work of emerging theatre makers, and promising directors in particular.

With both spaces having contributed substantially to youth development in the sector over the years, this natural partnership sees a three-year commitment to helping these merging makers take their work and careers further. “We’re looking forward to this partnership amplifying the impact that both spaces can have on those entering our exciting sector through this partnership”, says Evans. “Now it’s up to the audience to come and enjoy it!”