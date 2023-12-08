Zakes Bantwini says interview with wife Nandi Madida is his favourite

Grammy award-winning musician Zakes Bantwini recently sat down with his wife Nandi Madida, as the host of Africa Now Radio, to chat about his career. Bantwini has since dubbed the interview with her as his “favourite interview of the year”.

On X, he wrote, “My favourite interview of the year, can’t wait for this one to come out, had the pleasure of sitting down with my amazing wife @Nandi_Madida chatting about new album “The Star is Reborn” dropping midnight.“ The conversation centred on his latest track, “Abasekho”. He also discussed his new album, “The Star Is Reborn”, and how artists like Tyla have elevated the game for South African performers.

About the album he said, “It’s is like a continuation of my last album, 'Ghetto King.’ I feel like sonically it’s more or less like an extension of that album because of that sound I’m still exploring. “On that album, it was an introduction to the way Afrohouse and Afrotech - the music, the way now it’s sounding. I felt like there was still a lot of instruments I want to use in the sound, so the extension of that culminated in 'The Star Is Reborn'.” He continued: “When you look at artists now like Tyla… I feel like audiences need to see a performance and in South Africa we don’t get to see a performance a lot.

“Most people who are happening in South Africa have to stand behind the decks, because the music is carried by DJs in South Africa and I think that needs to change.” He pointed out that Tyla is setting the stage for more performing artists to follow. “We still need to find more artists performing dances, really doing something amazing and that’s why Tyla is so important.