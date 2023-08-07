Zandie Khumalo hits back at tweeps trying to ‘cancel’ her: ‘I don’t care’

As the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues at the North Gauteng High Court, social media trolls are working overtime to cancel Zandie and Kelly Khumalo. Both sisters are included in the court’s witness list and social media followers seem to have already formed an opinion on their involvement but Zandie isn’t having any of it.

The “Ikhwela” hitmaker recently took to her Instagram to write a lengthy post, hitting back at those trying to get her cancelled from the industry. She made it clear that she “doesn’t care”. “No I thought you were still talking about a sister but you are including me, you see I want it to be in your minds I DON'T CARE shame this cancel culture of these social media maize meal.

“I decided to do music because I have passion for it and I could and If I want I can stop doing it tomorrow without stress and there is no force that will cancel me, those who are leading the way that we are cancelled, they have never supported us but we are alive without them.” She continued to state that she belongs to God and no one can do anything to her. “I love music and I could even do it for free if I want I won't speak for Kelly but you see no shame you can do your worst it doesn't irritate me I DON'T CARE shame what you should know is that I am not yours I belong to Jehovah and you will never do anything to me!!!!!!!!!!!!!”