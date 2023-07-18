Zenzo Ngqobe bags Best Actor award at the International Black & Diversity Film Festival

It’s nice when South Africans are recognised in their home country, but it is even better when other countries spot and reward our talents for their hard work. As with the case of veteran actor Zenzo Ngqobe, who recently received the Best Actor in an International Film award at the International Black & Diversity Film Festival held at the Panemonte Banquet Centre in Toronto, Canada.

The actor got the nod for his lead role in executive producer Donald Molosi’s local short film titled “Party Cloudy and Hot” (PCH). “PCH“ was also nominated in the Best Short Film (International) category, but did not win. In “PCH” a husband’s manhood is challenged when his wife hands him a male fertility test. Ngqobe (KB) acts alongside Botswana-born supermodel Kaone Kario (Sara), who made her film debut.

Accepting the award Ngqobe said, “I accept this award with great humility and gratitude to God Almighty. “Everytime I accept a role in a production, I never expect an award in the end. Acting is something I would do even if I was not getting paid. It’s my first love, and it’s a craft that I’m willing to spend my entire life perfecting.” He also congratulated his co-star Kario for receiving a Best Actress nomination.

“Her nomination alone, is also a mark of greatness... This win is for us all, for Botswana, and for South Africa. It’s a win for Africa. “I would like to thank my family, friends, and the management of the Zenzo Nqgobe Foundation for their continued support. To all my fans and dear views, I’m nothing without you, may you all be blessed,” said Nqgobe. Taking to Instagram Kario said: “@ZenzoNgqobe you make it so easy, a delight to watch and become with. Here is to beginning again!”