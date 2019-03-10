Zodwa Wabantu and Ntokozo Linda. Picture: Instagram

Durban - SOCIALITE and soon-to-be reality TV star, Zodwa Wabantu, has promised to reveal all in her upcoming television show. Zodwa Wabantu, whose real name is Zodwa Libram, will appear in her show Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored on DSTV’s Moja Love channel from April.

“I want the people who are jealous of me to see who I am. I want Celeste Ntuli to see because she is one of those that believes I must not be booked and she keeps asking why are people booking because I have no talent,” said Zodwa.

“I want them haters to be exposed because I do not know what they want from me because I am not competing with them. Where do they get off saying I am not talented,” she said.

Zodwa Wabantu performing at DJ Tiras Birthday tour at Ostrich farm Cape Town.

Zodwa Wabantu.

Zodwa Wabantu ahead of the Vodacom Durban July.

Zodwa said she was repulsed that some people thought she was only booked for events because she showed off her body.

She told Isolezwe the show would take viewers back to her roots, where she grew up and show her closest friends.

“The show will track my journey from birth to the Zodwa Wabantu that people now know. People will get to see where I was born and how I grow up and where. I want people to know why I left home at the age of 16,” she said.

“There are people that run their mouths and say what does my child say about my conduct. My son will tell them what he knows about me, he will be real, it’s not an act,” she said.

Zodwa Wabantu and Ntokozo Linda.

Zodwa said the show will also focus on her relationship with her boyfriend, Ntokozo Linda.

“Some people say I have a toy boy, but they will see how in love we are and what our plans are,” she said.

Meanwhile, Zodwa said recent photos which went viral which purportedly show her flashing, were doctored, she said.

“Those pictures were doctored to show me appearing like that at an Eyadini event in Bloemfontein, but I don’t care even if they make me a baboon, I will always be like this, I will not change. As long as I am supporting my family, it is fine,” she said.

* This story first appeared on Isolezwe's Saturday edition.