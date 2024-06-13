Zoë Modiga announced as streaming giant’s ‘EQUAL Africa’ ambassador this Youth Month

KZN-born artist Zoe Modiga grew up listening to the music of iconic artists like Judith Sephuma, Brenda Fassie and Lebo Mathosa, which ultimately shaped her music career. Garnering inspiration from these talented performers and many others, she’s managed to secure her place as one of the best jazz and soul artists in South African of this generation.

Her ability to infuse her music with cultural richness and emotional depth has helped cement her as a leading voice in contemporary African music. For this reason, the multi-award-winning musician has been announced as Spotify’s EQUAL Ambassador, a title that fosters equity for women in the music and audio space. Known for her dynamic voice, innovative compositions and deep connection to her cultural roots, her catalogue includes successful albums like “Harmonic Soul”, “Yellow: The Novel” and “Inganekwane”.

Her recently released album, “Nomthandazo”, is described as an ethereal, cinematic hymn book. “It echoes the legacy of my grandparents, things that I’ve quietly observed in others and the deepest hidden parts of myself- my inner world,” Modiga explained. Raised in Pietermaritzburg by her grandparents, the singer said that music was the “soundtrack” to her life.

“We ate, danced, cried, listened to music together and everything in between. I remember always wanting to one day impact people the same way those records did. “I continue to pursue, explore and express this way because it feels like purpose work. It fills my cup to make songs that live with people in all the seasons they live through,” said the self-proclaimed “deeply sensitive and empathetic” singer. Describing her music, the artist said: “I grew up listening to a vast selection of African artists including Jabu Khanyile, Letta Mbulu, Khadja Nin, Salif Keita, Zamajobe, TKZee, Boom Shaka, Lira and Trompies, to name a few.

“The music I make is soulful, spirited, cultured, inspired modern African music that celebrates the human experience and mirrors internal and societal thoughts.” Modiga joins a troop of multi-talented African female artists including Makhadzi, Tayla, Qing Madi and Khanyisa who have also held the title. Jodie Tabisher, Spotify's artist and label partnerships manager for South Africa, said: “Modiga’s intricate arrangements and soulful melodies are a testament to her dedication to creating music that resonates deeply with her audience and we are excited to spotlight her as our EQUAL Ambassador for this month.”