Zola 7 takes viewers behind the scenes of ‘uMdlwembe’ in SABC1’s ‘Certified Classics’

South African kwaito fans will get the chance to go behind the scene and witness the making of kwaito legend Bonginkosi “Zola 7” Dlamini’s groundbreaking 2013 album, “uMdlwembe”. SABC1 will broadcast the making of “uMdlwembe” on Sunday, August 20, at 6pm in a show titled, “Certified Classics”.

The show launched on July 30 and has already featured artists like Brown Dash and Mapaputsi. The upcoming episode celebrates the cultural impact of Zola’s debut album that changed kwaito forever. Zola’s album went on to sell more than 300 000 copies, pushing his status right up to legendary.

The 48-minute feature will revisit Zola’s crowning achievement. The talented musician breaks down some of his most iconic songs and shares never-before-heard stories about these fan favourites. He shared: “The dream of making ‘uMdlwembe’, I suppose, is one thing that every young person wants in life, giving them that break.

Zola 7. Picture: Supplied “uMdlwembe was my big break, and at the same time, there was ‘Yizo Yizo’, which I was selected to play. What I prayed for and wanted in my life happened and is what every young person wants to see. “It was amazing for me as I come from a township, and in my mind never saw this happening, but in the end, we became the generation that proved that anything is possible. “It gave birth to new talents who have contributed and brought satisfaction. I thank all my supporters,” said Zola.

Zola also shared the news on X, which left his supporters ecstatic. Guluva Nation, I am excited to announce the documentary about my debut album uMdlwembe. I share some never-heard-before stories and how they came about. Don't miss this one tsotsi yami, hola 7!

Sunday 20th August at 6pm on SABC 1 #namanje #Zola7 #Umdlwembe #CertifiedClassics pic.twitter.com/tDRfs1z5yw — Bonginkosi Zola7 Dlamini (@Officialzola7) August 16, 2023 @Urshygirl commented: "One of the best albums ever!!!! 🔥🔥🔥" @TUBA_KABOYELLOW wrote: "Still gut it. My best album ever. Namanje guluva. Hola 7."