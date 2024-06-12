Zola 7 to release ‘Ghetto Fabulous’ on digital platforms after rejoining Ghetto Ruff record label

South African kwaito star Zola 7 is making a huge comeback to the music scene with his popular single, “Ghetto Fabulous”. A remake of the “Yizo Yizo” soundtrack, which has never been available on digital platforms before, will be released on Friday, June 14.

"It's never gone digital; it was those times and now it's these times. I perform it all the time on stage, so I am dropping it digitally on June 14," said Zola 7 in a video on his Instagram page. The artist, whose real name is Bonginkosi Dlamini, is working with Ghetto Ruff record label owner Lance Stehr to rebrand his career after their 16-year fallout.

In 2008, at the height of his popularity, Zola 7 quit the record company, accusing Stehr of everything from robbing him to hiring journalists to write negative articles about him. In an interview with MacG on “Podcast and Chill” a few years ago, Zola 7 said: “Lance has got a special place in hell, next to the hottest coals; that’s where he is going to burn. He has destroyed so many people it’s not even funny.” Sixteen years later, it seems like the two have buried the hatchet and are working together to rebrand Zola 7’s career under the Ghetto Ruff record label.

In addition to the single, the award-winning musician will also be dropping the two-decade-old album, "Bhambatha", on Tuesday, June 18. Excited fans can't wait for the digital release of Zola 7's music. "😭 yoh this just took me back to the days when my big brother used to blast this song on the radio everyday," wrote @Dr.Flesh 💉 "Man!!!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 you just don't know how much you shaped my life through your music, that album on its own," said @ngwatomac. @ngcebo_loo2lee said: "The legend is back respect to the uncle 🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌."