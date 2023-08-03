Zola Hashatsi remembers bestie Dumisani Masilela, 6 years after his tragic death

Media personality Zola Hashatsi remembers his friend and colleague, actor and musician Dumisani Masilela on the sixth anniversary of his passing. Best known for his role as Sifiso Ngema on “Rhythm City”, Masilela’s life was cut short in a senseless act of violence when he was gunned down during an attempted hijacking in Tembisa in 2017.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Hashatsi said that Masilela's passing still weighs heavily on his heart. In his post, Hashatsi cited that even though justice was served, the pain of losing Masilela will never go away. He wrote: “On this day 6 years ago, we lost a brother, friend, husband, son, soccer star, music star, and TV Star @dmasilela.”

Hashatsi added that despite justice being served and knowing that those responsible for Masilela's death have been held accountable, it cannot erase the profound sense of loss felt by those who were closest to him. “We fought and made sure his killers got life imprisonment. Sure, it won't bring him back, and it still hurts. Dumisani Edwin Masilela, you continue resting in peace. Cc @dumdiesel @thembiseete_ @_iambrighton #RememberingDumiMasilela.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zola Hashatsi (@zola_hashatsi) According to IOL News, the five men who were charged with Masilelela’s murder were each sentenced to life imprisonment for what the judge called a cold-blooded murder.

Apart from receiving the ultimate sentence, the five were also sentenced to various jail sentences ranging between 30 and 40 years for the other charges on which they were convicted. In a previous interview following the sentencing, two years ago, Hashatsi told IOL Entertainment that though the past four years had been very challenging, he was relieved that justice had finally been served. “Yes, it won’t bring Dumi back, more importantly, Dumi’s mother, who is my mother now too, has finally gotten her closure.