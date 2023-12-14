Zolani Mahola pays tribute to Zahara with beautiful rendition of 'Loliwe'

Local stars are joining in to pay tribute in their own ways. Some are sharing comforting words, while others are covering Zahara's famous songs as a way to honour her memory. One such moving tribute comes from Zolani Mahola, who was the lead singer for Freshly Ground.

In a moment that brought tears and stirred a mix of emotions, Mahola covered Zahara's well-loved song, "Loliwe". The touching gesture resonated with fans, serving as a beautiful reminder of Zahara and the profound impact her music has had on all of us. Though she may be gone, her melodies live on, providing solace and a connection to the artist we will forever cherish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The One Who Sings (@zolanimahola) The title itself translates to "Train" in English. The song, released in 2011, became a massive hit and garnered international acclaim. “Loliwe" carries a message of hope, resilience, and the intricate journey of life. The lyrics encourage wiping away tears and facing life's challenges with determination and strength, symbolised by the train moving forward.

The repetition of phrases like "Uloliwe wayidudula" reinforces the idea of pressing on and overcoming obstacles, often with the support of others The song's magic lies in how it speaks to everyone; it's not just Zahara's story - it's yours, mine, and everyone else's. That's why it's so loved. Many have openly shared how "Loliwe" has been a companion in their own life stories, adding its own special melody to their personal journeys.