Durban - Maskandi musician Khuzani Mpungose, who hopes to follow in rapper Cassper Nyovest's boots by filling up the Moses Mabhida Stadium, has received a boost as the Zulu king gave him his blessings for the landmark event.





Mpungose hopes to become the first Maskandi artist to fill up Moses Mabhida when his concert #GcwalisaiMabhida (which translates to Fill Up Moses Mabhida) is takes place on March 30 at the iconic world cup stadium.





Khuzani and his team visited the King’s palace bearing gifts in the form of two cows for the king.





King Zwelithini described the concert as platform to unite people.





“Maskandi is our very own home-brewed music that celebrates and showcases our heritage and cultural diversity. It is our pride, and this concert will elevate the status of maskandi as a musical genre. I am very happy that Khuzani and all these young people who are supporting him have managed to put together such a wonderful musical concert,” said the king in a statement.





Mpungose said he was extremely humbled for the support he received from the King. The music festival will feature close to 70 artists including Ihhashi Elimhlophe, Shwi NoMntekhala, Ingane Zoma, Dlubheka, Imthente, Amageza Amahle, Benny Mayengane and artists from other genres.





The director of the concert, Mthokozisi Zuma, said the king welcomed them as if they were his own children.

“He gave us words of wisdom that we will live by for the rest of our lives. Getting blessings from the King himself for this concert is not a minor thing. It is something that we cherish because this is the leader of the nation. What he has said augurs very well for the concert, for us as human beings, and for the thousands of people who will attend the concert,” said Zuma.



