Zuraida Jardine bags third degree at 48

Media personality Zuraida Jardine shared an inspirational message on Instagram in celebration of reaching a milestone achievement . The 48-year-old entertainment icon and health and wellness guru encouraged followers by showing that education and qualifications aren’t limited to ones age.

She captioned her post : “Our turn is always on time, ready for the taking #ItsMyTurn #OnTime” She attached a special message to her post which reads: “At the age of 40 I decided to go to university as a full-time student not to only pursue a degree but to break a generational cycle. “I come from a family where income was a necessity and higher education a luxury. Today, 8 years later, I have 3 degrees and changed a generational narrative.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZURAIDA: Intergrative Wellbeing Strategist (@zuraidajardine) According to her LinkedIn profile, she holds an Honours Degree in Psychology and is a Functional Medicine Health and Lifestyle Coach. Jardine recently joined S3’s popular lifestyle show “Afternoon Express” as a host in July after taking a break to focus on education and family. The multi-skilled Cape Town personality boasts a background of more than two decades of TV experience.

Friends and followers congratulated the star on her recent achievement. nomzamo_m wrote: “Oh my soul! Incredible and so inspiring… wow!” pearlthusi wrote: “Love this!!!!”

zeebala wrote: “Very inspiring Zee. Well done.” steffionthebrink wrote: “This is amazing 🙏🏽❤️.” obsid.ian123 wrote: “Fabulous. I did the same thing. At 46 I started my university education. I graduated with my Honours Cum Laude in 2015.

“This year I started my Master’s. Last stop my PHD. We are never too old and it is never too late. Keep reaching for the stars.” bekker.michelle wrote: “Huge congratulations. I am busy doing the same thing at 40. Doing my first degree🙌” jenniferzimri wrote: “I am so super proud of you.I am also currently studying at the age of 54. We had a very hard life growing up, where we were homeless until I was 12 years old.

“Now I have 3 children and I am breaking that cycle, it STOPS with me. I love you and and I am so proud of you.👏👏👏” vanessa_carreira wrote: “So freakin proud of you my Zee I could burst ♥️♥️♥️ There are three types of people in this world: Those that make things happen, those who wait for things to happen and those who wonder what happened … you my darling, inspirational, luminous friend are definitely the former 💪🏻.” jennygriesel wrote: “Well done @zuraidajardine This is about so much more than changing the generational narrative, as incredible as that is already.