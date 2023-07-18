Zuraida Jardine makes her TV comeback as the new host on ‘Afternoon Express’

Media personality Zuraida Jardine is back on the small screen after taking a break to focus on her family and education. Jardine, who is also managed to complete her studies in the psychology and wellness, joined S3’s popular lifestyle show, “Afternoon Express”, as a new host from July 18.

Jardine has built a solid fan base of followers who regularly follow her motivational and inspirational messages on mental health and wellness on social media.. The Cape Town-based multi-skilled personality comes from a background of over two decades of TV experience and is said to be the perfect fit to join the panel of Afternoon Express presenters. Jardine said she is thrilled to be joining the afternoon show.

“I am thrilled to announce my return to television, where I will be joining the esteemed ‘Afternoon Express’ team from this week. “My decade-long devotion to studying and practising in the realm of health and wellness has equipped me with profound knowledge in psychology, functional medicine, breathwork therapy, and critical health studies, which I am eager to share with our audience. “My unique expertise in wellness affords me a different lens through which to host this new direction for the show and connect with the audience.”

So viewers are promised to be both entertained and informed with the new addition. As a host, Jardine brings her unique perspective, charisma, and passion for health and wellness to the program. Known for her warm and engaging on-screen presence, Jardine has cemented herself as one of South Africa’s most-loved personalities – and she’s excited to blend her passion for wellness and television together in this next chapter of her career.

Jardine will tackle current affairs including topics around mental and physical health, coupled with emotional wellbeing and other factors related to the spectrum. She said: “The platform will provide all the necessary tools and techniques for a vital, vibrant life. I am ecstatic to be the new voice and face of the show, offering a fresh perspective for audiences across South Africa. “This exciting chapter of my career promises to breathe new life into the health and wellness dialogue. I look forward to you joining on this enriching journey towards a healthier life.”