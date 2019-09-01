Picture: succo/Pixabay

DURBAN - A hijacker whose victims had advertised the sale of their motor vehicles on online site Gumtree was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment this week. The car theft scam that Shannon Naidoo, 32, formerly of Bayview, Chatsworth, faced three counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances related to separate hijacking incidents he committed earlier this year, allegedly with an accomplice named Sipho.

Sipho’s identity and involvement are yet to be confirmed by police and he is still at large.

Naidoo pleaded guilty to the charges when he appeared before Magistrate Fariedha Mohamed and provided a written confession which was read out by his Legal Aid attorney, Sanjeev Juglall.

The court heard that the pair trawled through Gumtree for victims, posed as potential buyers and set up meetings with sellers at public places.

The meeting place for the first crime, which occurred in March, was set up outside a supermarket in Malvern and the victim’s blue Citi Golf was stolen.

Another blue Citi Golf was taken forcibly from a victim who met the pair in Mobeni Heights, while a third victim lost his Isuzu bakkie after connecting with the robbers at a fuel station in Moorton, Chatsworth.

In each of the three instances, Naidoo asked to test drive the vehicle with Sipho seated at the back.

While on the test run, Sipho would produce a firearm and rob the victims of other personal possessions like cash and cellphones. The victim would then be dumped on the roadside, before Naidoo and his partner drove off with the vehicle.

Naidoo admitted that he and Sipho used force, violence and a firearm to commit the crimes.

“I’m extremely sorry for what I’ve done,” Naidoo told the magistrate, who convicted him on all three charges.

In aggravation of sentencing, State prosecutor Kuveshni Pillay said Naidoo had “no choice but to plead guilty” to the charges.

“His actions were premeditated, and all the incidents were committed in broad daylight.”

Pillay said that investigating officer Kevin Nair of the Bayview SAPS had tracked Naidoo with the help of an informant and that all three victims pointed him out during an ID parade.

Naidoo was not a first-time offender, but had several criminal offences to his name, which included assault, housebreaking and theft, said Pillay.

In response, Mohamed said that while Naidoo had pleaded guilty, the court could not lose sight of his numerous previous convictions and sentences, which dated back to 2004.

“It doesn’t seem to deter you. You come out of jail and commit offences. Now it has become worse in that together with your friend (Sipho), you line up victims and rob them.”

Mohamed said the offences that Naidoo had committed were serious, very prevalent and society was fed up.

“You pleaded guilty because you realised that you can’t get away with your offences.”

She sentenced him to 15 years’ imprisonment on each count and ruled that the sentence for counts two and three run concurrently.

“It is an effective term of 30 years’ imprisonment,” said the magistrate.

As Naidoo stepped towards the holding cells, he said to Warrant Officer Terence Frederick, who was a part of the investigative team and seated nearby: “Are you happy now?”

SUNDAY TRIBUNE