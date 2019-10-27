I aim for 100 words per beer: Ben Trovato talks new book









Photo: Supplied. Ben Trovato talks thought processes, posing, props and photoshop as he launches his new book Durban Poison, A Collection of Vitriol and Wit. Here's an interview with Sunday Tribune journalist Mervyn Naidoo (MN). MN: In a press release, the book was described as being akin to sex with a clown, how pleasurable was it for you authoring this book? BEN: It was a critic who made the “sex with a clown” comment. I’d never say something that rude. Other readers might feel the book is more akin to sex with something else. Quite frankly I’d rather not know about it. Compiling the book wasn’t pleasurable at all. I had to decide which columns weren’t going to make the cut. It was like choosing which of your children should die. MN: What inspired this book?

BEN: Ultimately, I suppose it was inspired by my fear of anal rape. If I couldn’t make a living from writing, I would have no choice but to turn to a life of crime. Sooner or later I would end up in prison having my bottom interfered with. I don’t particularly enjoy writing, but it’s a lot more fun than being sodomised. Or so I imagine. I could be wrong.

MN: Whether you write an article that got published or had a heated argument with the wife, there’s always a thought in your head afterwards, I should have said this or that. Is there anything you wanted to say in this book but didn’t?

BEN: There is only one thought in my head after I have finished a column, book or marriage. Thank God it’s over.

MN: Without sounding ingratiating, you must be one of the best locally when it comes to satire. Whatever got you started throwing stones at those living in glass houses, ivory towers and Nkandla?

BEN: One of the best? That’s just an insult. If you’re going to be properly ingratiating, go all the way and call me the best. The urge to throw stones has been with me from a young age, but it was only after living in a whites-only suburb, attending a whites-only school and being conscripted into a whites-only army that I realised just how many people deserved to be stoned. Later, I discovered that stones could be more effectively thrown from behind a computer in the comfort of one’s home.

MN: Please tell us about your career trajectory, where you grew up and your early years.

BEN: A trajectory implies a predetermined path of some kind. Missiles have trajectories. If my career were a missile, it would constantly veer off course, blow up the wrong things and generally fly in a haphazard manner causing fear and confusion along the way. Sometimes it would stop in mid-flight and wonder what the hell is going on. I started growing up in Durban and continue to do so in Cape Town. Next year I am thinking of going to Costa Rica to continue the process. The early years were devoted to surfing and getting through school without being beaten to death.

MN: Who were the people who got your goat most often in recent years and inspired you to spew your digs at them, and can you single out an issue or two that still rings in your head?

BEN: Stock thieves got my goat once and I haven’t kept one since. Our politicians and those who encourage them, leech off them and vote for them frequently lurch into my sights. Every week brings a fresh outrage. I’d be happy if there were only one or two issues that ring in my head. You don’t want to hear what it sounds like in there. Alarm bells, sirens, shouting, screaming, weeping, and, through it all, hadedas.

MN: What are your thought processes when settling on content for your weekly Ben Trovato servings?

BEN: It’s all to do with sleight of mind. My thought processes? Well, before deciding on a topic, I first check how much time I have to get to the bottle store. Once that pressure is off, I can consider the matter at hand. Decisions on content and the writing process itself are frequently dictated by my mood which, in turn, is dictated by beer. It sounds complicated but once you have your timing right, it’s a breeze. You want to aim for around 100 words to the beer.

MN: All the rage presently is the Zondo Commission, they could even call you as a witness, given some of the revelations you have made. Does the book include content after your romance with the Sunday Tribune ended?

BEN: The Zondo Commission cannot call me because I am in the Jehovah’s witness protection programme and I don’t take calls. The book is restricted to pure, unadulterated content that appeared in the Sunday Tribune over a period of five years. There would have been more if the romance hadn’t ended so abruptly. I still wonder if it was something that I said. Like all spurned lovers, I will probably never know the truth.

MN: Have you ever come under fire for the work you’ve produced over the years, like people pelting you with rotten tomatoes at the market and other unsavoury acts?

BEN: No tomatoes, unfortunately. There were times I would have welcomed a bit of free food. I’ve had a few death threats over the years but nothing to be unduly worried about. A former cabinet minister once threatened to sue me but he backed off.

MN: What inspired the Ben Trovato look, the hat, jacket, dark glasses?

BEN: My first three books - The Ben Trovato Files, Will The Real Ben Trovato Please Stand Up and Stirred Not Shaken - were letters to politicians, businesspeople and the rich and infamous. Since I intended publishing the letters and replies, it was important that I remained incognito. I thought nobody would notice a six-foot-four man dressed all in black. It seems to have worked. Nobody has sued or murdered me yet. In fact, no one has paid much attention to me at all. This probably isn’t the best strategy for a writer’s career.

MN: The pictures accompanying your columns were also well thought out, give us some behind the scenes insight on some of the snaps that were published?

BEN: I spent a small fortune on props over the years. Later, I realised that photoshopping works just as well. My ex-wife and daughter (she’s still my daughter) took the photos and did the manipulating. Both were very good at manipulation, my daughter especially. The neighbours were frequently alarmed to find me outside in the road being photographed in a sheet while holding a burning cross or dressed as a Tibetan monk wielding an AK-47. I have shaved my head, worn women’s clothing, played poker with a fish and exposed my buttocks, all in the name of art.

MN: Who should read this latest book and why?

BEN: Everyone who knows how to read should buy my book. But they won’t. If they have any money to spare, they would rather buy a case of beer. Can’t blame them. I’d probably do the same in their position. Rich people have no excuse. Then again, rich people also don’t buy books. They are so busy making money that they don’t have time to read.

MN: How will this book impact anyone who reads it?

BEN: They can expect to be hospitalised after rupturing their spleen from laughing too violently.

MN: Are you expecting a slew of lawsuits from the subjects of your wit or will they say bravo?

BEN: I’m hoping for lawsuits because there really is no better way to publicise a book.

* Durban Poison, A Collection of Vitriol and Wit was launched this week and is available at all good book stores.

Sunday Tribune