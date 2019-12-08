'It could've been far worse': Car crashes into Chatsworth house









A runaway car crashed headlong into the Bayview home of Ashwin Pillay (right). Photo: Supplied. A number plate, an oil patch and their ravaged carport provides a Chatsworth family a reminder of the tragedy that could have befallen them this week. On Tuesday, a driver lost control of his vehicle which then climbed the pavement, scaled a boundary wall before ploughing headlong into Ashwin Pillay’s home in Bayview. The carport took the full impact of the blue 1977 Ford Escort that had gone out of control. The car was driven by Abraham David, who is allegedly an unlicensed driver. Pillay believes “only the hand of God” kept him and his family from enduring any catastrophic consequences “My two little children usually play underneath the carport. Thankfully, they were at school that morning. “My 4x4 also parks in that same space, but I was away when the incident occurred,” said Pillay.

He had just left home that morning around 9am and travelled to a local tailor, when his trip was cut short by the phone call he received from his wife, who informed him about the crash.

When he returned, Pillay found that the car, having pierced through the roof sheeting of his carport, stood nose-down in his yard and left a trail of destruction behind it.

When the Sunday Tribune spoke to Pillay later in the week, he was still counting his blessings. While he has come to terms with the accident, he said it brought on an added challenge.

“Thieves have attempted, at odd hours, to steal the aluminium roof sheeting, on different occasions and I have been able to stop them each time.

“I’m still waiting for my insurance company to send their assessors to my home and process my claim,” said the frustrated Pillay.

His mother-in-law Sowbiagum Chetty was alone in the house when the accident happened, the sudden intrusion was too much to bear.

Chetty suffered a panic attack and required treatment for shock by the paramedics who attended to the accident scene.

Having since recovered from the unpleasant experience, Chetty said she thought it might have been a troop of monkeys running on the roof.

David said he was travelling with a friend, who he referred to as Nicholas, when the accident happened.

All he remembered was that the car’s accelerator got stuck, and was left powerless as it sped towards the house.

“I can’t remember the actual crash and how the vehicle came to a halt. I was in shock.”

David said he and Nicholas suffered minor injuries, while the car which belongs to his mother required engine and bodywork attention.

“It could have been far worse, people could have been killed.

“I feel bad about the accident, I wish it didn’t happen,” said David, who confirmed that he was detained momentarily by police.

SAPS provincial spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, confirmed the incident which is still under investigation as it has been alleged that David had no driver’s licence.

“A case of operating a vehicle recklessly was opened,” said Mbele.

