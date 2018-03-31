FROM today, South Africans will have to swallow the bitter economic pill of multiple tax increases, but economists say South Africa’s economic situation has improved enough to offset consumers’ losses.

Consumers now face sugar and environmental taxes as well as 15% value-added tax (VAT) to plug a R50billion Budget shortfall.

On Wednesday, a fuel and Road Accident Fund levy of at least 55c a litre will also come into effect.

The SA Reserve Bank, which this week cut its benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5%, will offer relief for households with monthly home and car repayments, according to auditing firm PwC’s head of indirect taxes, Charles de Wet.

De Wet said the cost of servicing debt would ease, leaving more money in people’s pockets to offset the VAT rate increase.

SA Institute of Tax Professionals Keith Engel said consumers could expect a better year overall.

Engel’s said the economic situation had improved enough to offset the losses that would come as a result of the greater tax load.

“The bottom line is the policy decision (to increase the VAT rate) has been correct.”

DNA Economics chairperson Elias Masilela said while the tax increases would help the fiscus, they would still have a negative impact on the food basket.

“If the ratings picture that we have seen unfolding is anything to go by, we are beginning to reap the dividends of this decision,” Masilela said.

“It is part of a host of other changes that have been made recently, and collectively they are complementing each other to deliver a positive outlook for the economy.”

Basket

He said the Treasury also indicated that the basket of zero-rated items would be revisited to address the negative impact of the VAT increase on poorer households.

“The basket has not been revisited since 1993 and people’s eating and spending patterns have changed,” De Wet said.

Overall, South Africa’s economic outlook is improving.

Ratings agency S&P Global Ratings this week lifted South African growth forecasts for 2018 from 1% to 2%, saying that the new political leadership was boosting business confidence.

The ratings agency also lifted the country’s growth for 2019 from 1.7% to 2.1%. The S&P revised growth forecast comes weeks after Statistics SA revealed that growth rose by a better-than-expected 1.3% last year.

Moody’s Investor Services this week kept South Africa’s foreign and local currency rating unchanged at Baa3, leaving the country’s inclusion in the key Citigroup World Government Bond Index intact.

Moody’s changed its outlook from negative to stable in a move seen as a boost for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts to salvage the integrity of key state-owned institutions.

John Ashbourne, an Africa economist at Capital Economics, said South Africa’s ratings reprieve provided a boost for bonds.

“Yields on South Africa’s 10-year government bonds had already been trending lower since December when an election within the ruling party suggested that investor- friendly figures were gaining strength,” Ashbourne said.

“All told, yields are now at their lowest since early 2015, ” Ashbourne said.

The SA Revenue Service said on Thursday that South Africa’s trade balance swung to a R431million surplus in February following a R27bn deficit in January.

Exports rose by 12% to R90.6bn month-on-month in February, while imports fell 16.5% to R 90.2bn.

Headline year-on-year producer inflation eased to 4.2% in February from 5.1% in January, according to Statistics SA.

