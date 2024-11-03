Jane Linley-Thomas champions mental health awareness for boys in Durban

JANE Linley-Thomas, former East Coast Radio (ECR) presenter known for her captivating conversations and effervescent personality, is on a mission to empower young boys and men to openly discuss their mental well-being. After dedicating two decades to ECR, Linley-Thomas resigned last year, and has since been channelling her energies into various projects centred around human connection, purpose and play.

“My work is always centred around building and empowering communities. I still love and relish the opportunity to deliver a keynote address and KindnessCan (a movement that shares the power of kindness) facilitation in schools and corporate spaces. I am also working alongside the team at Westown—a land development project in the west of Durban—creating human-centric content for the work that's going on at the precinct,” said Linley-Thomas. Media personality and motivational speaker Jane Linley -Thomas is on a mission this Movember, empowering young boys and men to openly discuss their mental well-being. SUPPLIED She has also recently been appointed Head of Community for a tech start up company, with a focus on people and their sense of belonging. Passionate about uplifting others, Linley -Thomas is spearheading a month long campaign, targeting the stigma surrounding mental health, particularly among young men.

Inspired by her father's bond with his alma mater, Durban High School (DHS), and a mother of two boys soon to be joining the DHS family, Linley-Thomas feels compelled to hold space for important conversations and wanted to create a safe space where young boys could express themselves and share without fear of judgement or shame. She has assembled a team of like-minded individuals, including Co-Founder of KindnessCan Psychologist Paul Bushell, and artist Jonathan Mazoue to bring her vision to life. Together, they conceived a multifaceted project aimed at igniting conversations and fostering understanding while empowering DHS boys from Grades 8 to 12 to embrace their emotional truths.

The campaign features a range of thought-provoking installations, engaging workshops, and a photo series titled "As You Are," featuring students, teachers and old boys designed to encourage boys to share their vulnerabilities and experiences openly. The overarching message being: “You are not alone. Your feelings are valid. And there is help available.” “I think the more we are able to share stories, the more we operate from a place of compassion and understanding rather than judgement and fear,” Linley-Thomas explained. “If this campaign leaves just that one boy feeling less alone, less isolated, feeling seen, and a little bit more understood, then I'm happy. My goal is to normalise big feelings, and to encourage boys to seek help if they are struggling.” The campaign begins tomorrow (November 4) and coincides with Movember - an annual event involving the growing of moustaches during the month of November to raise awareness of men's health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men's suicide.

Human connection, purpose and play is what Jane Linley - Thomas is engaged with since leaving East Coast Radio last year. SUPPLIED Movember is a portmanteau of the Australian-English diminutive word for moustache, "mo", and "November". “The timing of the launch has been very intentional. It's usually such a stressful time as pupils go into writing exams and it can be a very triggering and anxious time. So, that’s the reason for the timing, to provide crucial support for boys navigating anxiety -provoking experiences” said Linley-Thomas. She hoped that her passion project would spark a ripple effect of compassion and empathy and would continue to inspire generations of young men to embrace their emotions and navigate life's challenges with courage and resilience.

Her future plans include taking the campaign to other schools in KwaZulu-Natal and beyond. “Men matter. Fact”, she said. Those wanting to reach out to Linley-Thomas can email [email protected] or follow her campaign on her Instagram page janelinley_thomas