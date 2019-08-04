Alleged Ponzi scheme boss Prinasen Dhaver. File photo: Supplied.

Durban - Charges against a North Coast businessman who was accused of operating a multi-million rand Ponzi scheme were provisionally withdrawn in court last week. Prinasen Dhaver was charged with more than 500 counts of fraud, contravening the Banks Act, contravening the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act and money laundering.

Specialised Durban Commercial Crimes Court magistrate Garth Davis confirmed the withdrawal of the charges against Dhaver, 34.

Previously, Dhaver’s parents, younger brother, ex-wife and three of his employees were listed as co-accused in the matter, before charges against them were dropped.

It was alleged that Dhaver, who was arrested in 2014, along with his employees Aaron Chetty, Hareshmann Baboolal and Rayvan Pillay enticed people to invest in trusts and other entities they had created.

Investors’ money would then be used by Dhaver’s company, Innovatech International Solutions, in the trade of diesel and petroleum products.

Dhaver allegedly promised investors returns between 2% to 8%, per month.

It also emerged that Innovatech International Solutions had invested R1 million in Carmol Distributors, which was also believed to be a pyramid scheme, and earned dividends of R5.5m between 2011 and 2014.

Dhaver’s family, according to the State, were also recipients of payouts from Innovatech International Solutions.

But Dhaver, his family and his employees maintained their innocence and pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The State withdrew charges against Chetty, Baboolal and Pillay in August 2017 and did the same for Dhaver’s family members, two months later.

During proceedings in 2018, advocate Paul Jorgensen, Dhaver’s legal representative, requested further particulars from the State.

He specifically requested the bank statements of the 553 complainants which reflected their investments and the dividends they received from Innovatech International Solutions.

Jorgensen argued that such information from the complainants was necessary because it was relevant for the trial, and it would determine their credibility.

State prosecutor Wendy O’Brien said such information was not necessary and magistrate Davis agreed.

Jorgensen took Davis’s ruling on the issue on review to the Pietermaritzburg High Court and was successful in November 2018.

The court ruled that Dhaver was entitled to the documents requested by his legal team.

The State intended to challenge the high court decision initially but did not follow through after they were not able to secure the required authority.

When the matter resumed before Davis last week, the State was still unable to provide the requested bank statements.

Based on that, Jorgensen said he wanted to bring an application to have the charges struck off and not to be reinstated without the authority of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Just as Davis had planned to entertain Jorgensen’s application, O’Brien moved for the charges to be withdrawn, which was granted.

Dhaver said the court outcome after five years of legal struggles was a huge relief because, apart from sustaining huge financial losses, he and his family were adversely affected and his health also suffered.

“It’s just sad that a once vibrant and motivated person is now stuck on medication.

“I’m happy I have my freedom back, at least now I can restart my life, I’ve come out a better person,” said Dhaver who is planning a civil claim.

When asked if investors monies would be returned, Dhaver said: “Once my business and or financial status is restored, each and every client of mine will be paid back their capital invested with me less the returns we paid them. Resulting in a net loss position, they (investors) will be joining Innovatech in my lawsuit against the state. I believe I was charged without any evidence and still after five years the State has failed to prosecute me. Let’s call it malicious prosecution and absurd charges.”

His mother, Padmini said the matter took its toll on her family. “We even had to stay away from family events, but I told my husband, one day the truth would emerge.”

Sunday Tribune