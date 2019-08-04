The search for a missing man who is said to have drowned on Friday after his canoe capsized continues. Photo: Nathan Craig/Sunday Tribune.

Durban - The search for a man who risked his life to make ends meet continued at the Durban harbour on Saturday. Mpho Cele, Dumisani Nkwanyane and Sibonelo Kunene were in a canoe that capsized while on their way back from trying to pump cracker shrimp, which is used as fish bait. Cele struggled to swim and was swept away.

Nkwanyane managed to get to a sand bank and Kunene was rescued by a man on a passing boat.

The incident happened around 11am on Friday.

On Saturday, they were both waiting at the dock, hoping that Cele would be found.

“We came here to pump crackers so we could sell them to make money and feed our families. Now our friend is gone”, said Nkwanyane.

The men sell the cracker shrimp to fishermen in Durban Harbour. It is their only source of income, they said.

Nkwanyane, who had been pumping cracker shrimp since 2006, said it was the first time he experienced a frightening incident.

“We don’t normally go deeper into the sea because we know it’s risky, but we borrowed the canoe, hoping to catch a large number of crackers since it was Friday. It became windy and the canoe capsized.

“I managed to swim while Sibonelo was rescued by another boat. We threw him (Cele) a life jacket, but he just sank,” said Nkwanyane.

The friends admitted they knew it was a risky job, but said it was the only way to make ends meet.

“He also came to the city looking for employment, but he could not find any. This has been our life, it is the only way we make money.

“Usually, during the weekend, we get a lot of visitors, so we decided to take a risk like we usually do,” said Kunene.

Paul Bevis, NSRI’s Durban duty coxswain, confirmed that a canoe with three men on board capsized in the Port of Durban on Friday.

“On arrival, we found one man who had been rescued by a private boat, one man managed to get safely ashore a sandbank and one man was reported to be missing.”

Both Nkwanyane and Kunene suffered minor injuries and chose to refuse any further medical attention, said Bevis.

Since Friday, a contingent of search and rescue police from various policing departments had been searching for Cele’ body.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele, police spokesperson, confirmed that an investigation for a missing person was underway.

Sunday Tribune