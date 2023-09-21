Clint Brink sings the praises of fatherhood on outdoor walk with baby Arielle and his dogs

Actor and singer Clint Brink shared a cute snap of himself and baby Arielle while out on a walk with their dogs. The first-time dad posted the picture on X (formerly Twitter) and captioned it: “ Walking the dogs is now a family affair 🐶 🚶 ☀ 😍I’m totally loving the Dad-Husband life 🙌🏽 What a privilege.”

Walking the dogs is now a family affair 🐶 🚶 ☀ 😍



I'm totally loving the Dad-Husband life 🙌🏽 What a privilege. pic.twitter.com/rPf5AZjEAm — Clint Brink (@ClintOnTheBrink) September 20, 2023 Brink told Independent Media Lifestyle that he was proud to be donning a cycling shorts item he wore in 2014. “I wore that at my first body building show in 2012, when I was a size 28 waistline.” Tweeps were loving the picture of the dad and his five-month-old baby girl.

@freedomtoday99 wrote: “A fabulous hunk of a dad and husband. Looking good bro but the little one steals the show.” @quant_in_sa wrote: “Drop your squat routine!! We're going into December STRONG – thighs out all the way!” @ginsu_pd wrote: “What a cute chubby baby 🧸❤️”

@phathus wrote: “ Thighs😍... The baby is so cute” @Nthabi8827 wrote: “She is so cute.... I almost allowed myself to become broody but then I had remind myself that tbey don't always stay this cute so basically, andizi.” @Malandela_RSA wrote: “Images like this give me a bit of hope.Thanks for sharing Clint.”

In June this year, Brink was bashed on Twitter for boasting his fatherly duties in a post. The 42-year-old actor was dragged by men on Twitter for sharing his routine with his baby girl. He posted a picture of himself with Arielle, under a blanket, sleeping on his chest as he holds her. He captioned the post: “Day starts at 3:30. I wake up, make my wife coffee , prep & pack her food for her day at work. She feeds Arielle round 4am & pumps milk before leaving the house by 4:30 to get to work 5:15. Baby wakes up at round 6am again.I fed & changed her, now for a nap before work. #DadLife.”