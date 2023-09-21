Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Independent Online | Sunday Tribune
Search IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, September 21, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Clint Brink sings the praises of fatherhood on outdoor walk with baby Arielle and his dogs

Clint Brink. Picture: File

Clint Brink. Picture: File

Published 2h ago

Share

Actor and singer Clint Brink shared a cute snap of himself and baby Arielle while out on a walk with their dogs.

The first-time dad posted the picture on X (formerly Twitter) and captioned it: “ Walking the dogs is now a family affair 🐶 🚶 ☀ 😍I’m totally loving the Dad-Husband life 🙌🏽 What a privilege.”

Brink told Independent Media Lifestyle that he was proud to be donning a cycling shorts item he wore in 2014.

“I wore that at my first body building show in 2012, when I was a size 28 waistline.”

Tweeps were loving the picture of the dad and his five-month-old baby girl.

@freedomtoday99 wrote: “A fabulous hunk of a dad and husband. Looking good bro but the little one steals the show.”

@quant_in_sa wrote: “Drop your squat routine!! We're going into December STRONG – thighs out all the way!”

@ginsu_pd wrote: “What a cute chubby baby 🧸❤️”

@phathus wrote: “ Thighs😍... The baby is so cute”

@Nthabi8827 wrote: “She is so cute.... I almost allowed myself to become broody but then I had remind myself that tbey don't always stay this cute so basically, andizi.”

@Malandela_RSA wrote: “Images like this give me a bit of hope.Thanks for sharing Clint.”

In June this year, Brink was bashed on Twitter for boasting his fatherly duties in a post.

The 42-year-old actor was dragged by men on Twitter for sharing his routine with his baby girl. He posted a picture of himself with Arielle, under a blanket, sleeping on his chest as he holds her.

He captioned the post: “Day starts at 3:30. I wake up, make my wife coffee , prep & pack her food for her day at work. She feeds Arielle round 4am & pumps milk before leaving the house by 4:30 to get to work 5:15. Baby wakes up at round 6am again.I fed & changed her, now for a nap before work. #DadLife.”

Some men were not impressed and called him weak.

But Brink clapped back and replied: “It’s cause men think nurturing is a woman's responsibility and unmanly when the truth is men can also nurture in their own way. Through leading by example & love.

“If you don't know how to meet a woman emotionally & mentally, your physical efforts mean little.”

Related Topics:

Johannesburg2023South African CelebsSouth African EntertainmentArtistsEntertainment