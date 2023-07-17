10 easy but impactful ways businesses can make a difference this Mandela Day

As most people are aware, Mandela Day is dedicated to the late Nelson Mandela, where all South Africans are encouraged to spend at least 67 minutes on the day doing something good for someone else. Traditionally, companies have observed the day by visiting orphanages, restoring and painting old, dilapidated schools and classrooms, or providing meals for the homeless, among other great contributions.

And as beneficial as these activities have been, it’s time businesses consider what they can do to make a more long-term and sustainable impact on communities in need. Mandela Day is an annual tribute to the late Nelson Mandela, celebrated on July 18. In honour of Mandela Day, South Africans are preparing to dedicate at least 67 minutes of their time to perform acts of kindness for others.

It encourages individuals, organisations, and businesses to spend at least 67 minutes of their time doing something positive for others. While this gesture is commendable, it is essential to recognise that the spirit of Mandela Day should extend beyond those dedicated minutes. Muziwethu Zwane, the CEO of Alexandra-based non-profit organisation, Rays of Hope, believes that businesses have the influence and ability to create a more significant and lasting impact on struggling communities. He suggests expanding the scope of corporate social investment (CSI) spending, to focus on activities that bring long-term benefits.

FILE: South Africans can effect positive change on Mandela Day. “Painting houses and handing out sandwiches is helpful and welcomed by struggling communities like Alex. However, we need to start thinking about tomorrow, and the next day, and the day after that, when the paint has worn and stomachs are once again empty,” he says. “Corporate South Africa has the influence and ability to make a much bigger impact using the same CSI spend, just in a more strategic way,” said Zwane. The importance of donating and giving back cannot be overstated. Generosity and compassion are fundamental values that encompass the spirit of ubuntu, the authenticity of African people that contribute to the well-being of both individuals and communities.

Engaging in acts of kindness has been shown to boost mental and emotional well-being, reduce stress, and enhance overall life satisfaction. However, it is important to recognize that the impact of giving goes beyond immediate aid. Sustainable development and lasting change require a long-term commitment. While the 67 minutes dedicated to Mandela Day serve as a starting point, it is vital to adopt a more comprehensive and strategic approach to giving.

To inspire businesses to think differently this Mandela Day, Zwane has compiled a list of ten impactful activities that extend beyond the 67-minute timeframe. These ideas aim to address the future needs of communities and create lasting change. Below are ten easy but impactful activities that will last longer than 67 minutes: 1. Planting fruit trees to provide families with nutritious snacks.

2. Donating “dignity packs” containing toiletries to vulnerable communities. 3. Sponsoring or building computer labs and libraries to support multi-generational learning. 4. Providing school children with stationery packs or technology solutions for digital learning.

5. Introducing recycling programs to educate communities about the importance of environmental sustainability. 6. Making a monthly financial commitment to support a vulnerable family’s household needs. 7. Donating old laptops and devices to schools, libraries, and community-based educational programs.

8. Commit to participate in or sponsor charitable events throughout the year. 9. Sponsoring social workers to address societal issues like gender-based violence, crime, and poverty. 10. Establishing long-term partnerships with non-profit organisations and dedicating resources, time, and financial contributions.