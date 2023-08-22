10 superfoods that are good for your baby's brain development

Feeding children foods that improve cognitive function is vital for their overall growth and development. The early years of a child's life are crucial for brain development. Proper nutrition provides essential nutrients that support the formation of neural connections and promote optimal brain growth.

Additionally, certain nutrients have been shown to enhance cognitive performance, including memory, attention, and problem-solving skills. For example, omega-3 fatty acids found in fatty fish, walnuts and flaxseeds have been linked to improved cognitive function. Children have specific nutrient requirements to support their growing brains. For instance, iron is necessary for oxygen transport to the brain and is found in foods like lean meats, legumes and fortified cereals.

Nutrition does not just play a role in sustenance but also in mental health and there is a strong link between diet and conditions like depression and anxiety. According to a post by Times Food authored by Kritika Pushkarna here are 10 superfoods that are absolutely essential for children to consume for their brain health: Blueberries

Blueberries contain anthocyanins responsible for improving vascular and cerebral blood flow. Picture:Unsplash/ Joanna Kosinska They are packed with antioxidants and are known to improve cognitive function due to high levels of flavonoids. Blueberries contains anthocyanins responsible for improving vascular and cerebral blood flow, which are some of the likely mechanisms behind healthy cognitive function. Salmon

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, salmon supports brain health and enhances memory. Picture:Unsplash/Oxana Kolodina Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, salmon supports brain health and enhances memory. Certain nutrients, such as B vitamins, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids, support brain health and contribute to positive mental well-being. Eggs Egg contains a nutrient Allen’s choline which is associated with reducing inflammation and promoting brain function. Picture:Unsplash/Joseph Gonzalez Eggs contain a nutrient Allen’s choline which is associated with reducing inflammation and promoting brain function, like maintaining memory and communications between brain cells.

Walnuts According to the American Society for Nutrition, walnuts are high in alpha-linolenic acid, a type of omega-3 fatty acid found in plants. Walnuts also have the highest concentration of polyphenolic chemicals of any nut. Both omega-3 fatty acids and polyphenols are regarded as important brain nutrients capable of combating oxidative stress and inflammation, two major causes of cognitive decline.

Broccoli Picture:Unsplash/Louis Hansel Contains antioxidants and nutrients that help protect the brain from oxidative stress and inflammation. Turmeric

Picture:Unsplash/Andy Holmes The active compounds found in turmeric have been linked to improved memory and cognitive function. Dark chocolate Foods rich in antioxidants help combat oxidative stress. Picture: Unsplash Rich in antioxidants, dark chocolate can boost focus and memory temporarily. The brain is susceptible to oxidative stress, which can damage brain cells and impair cognitive function.

Foods rich in antioxidants, such as berries, leafy greens, and dark chocolate, help combat oxidative stress and protect brain health. Avocado Picture:Unsplash/ Art Rachen The healthy fats found in this fruit support brain health and enhance blood flow to the brain.

Quinoa Picture:Unsplash/ Sonny Mauricio A complex carbohydrate that provides sustenance and energy to the brain which promots focus and memory retention. It is rich in iron, which keeps our oxygen-carrying red blood cells healthy, supporting brain health. It also contains riboflavin (Vitamin B2), which keeps brain and muscle cells healthy.

Yoghurt The probiotics found in yoghurt support gut health which has been linked to improved cognitive function. Pumpkin seeds

They are a good source of magnesium, iron, zinc and copper which support brain health. Picture:Unsplash/Chris Vanhove They are a good source of magnesium, iron, zinc and copper which support brain health. A nutrient-rich diet during childhood can have long-term benefits for brain health as children grow into adulthood. A healthy diet in childhood may reduce the risk of cognitive decline and neurodegenerative conditions later in life. It's important to note that a nutritious diet should be part of an overall healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise, adequate sleep, and reduced screen time.