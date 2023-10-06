14-year-old cancer warrior leads the charge for Reach For A Dream’s 947 Ride Joburg

In a remarkable display of courage and determination, Joshua Sole, a 14-year-old cancer warrior, is gearing up to lead Reach For A Dream’s charity team, the Dream Riders, in the highly anticipated Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg 2023, which takes place on Sunday, November 19. But Joshua's purpose goes beyond his love for cycling; he aims to ignite hope in children fighting life-threatening illnesses.

At the tender age of eight, he received the devastating diagnosis of embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma, an uncommon form of soft tissue cancer in children. Embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma (ERMS) is a type of rare cancer that occurs in soft tissues, specifically in the skeletal muscle cells that are in the process of development. It predominantly affects children, usually between the ages of 1 and 5 years old but can also occur in older children and adults.

Research indicates that the exact cause of embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma is still unknown, and there are no specific risk factors associated with its development. However, certain genetic conditions, such as Li-Fraumeni syndrome and neurofibromatosis type 1, have been linked to an increased risk of developing this type of cancer. Embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma accounts for approximately 6% to 8% of all childhood cancers. It is the most common subtype of rhabdomyosarcoma, a category of tumours that arise from embryonic mesenchymal tissues.

His journey towards recovery was filled with intense treatments, including 12 surgeries, over 100 days of hospitalisation, 14 months of chemotherapy, and 60 days of radiation. Along the way, he tragically lost 15 friends to the same illness. “His battle with cancer was like a gruelling race,” shared Joshua's mother, Lara Sole. “There were moments of unbearable pain, times when he questioned his ability to continue, and even moments when he wanted to give up. But it’s a testament to the power of the mind over matter. You have to keep pushing forward.”

Earlier this year, Reach For A Dream, a leading non-profit organisation dedicated to fulfilling the dreams of children with life-threatening illnesses, discovered Joshua's dream of owning a professional Titan bicycle. In response, the team orchestrated an unforgettable day at the Cycle Lab Bike Park Bryanston. And he was presented with a Dream Rider's cycle kit, and his dream bike, and had the opportunity to take on exhilarating biking challenges.

Additionally, professional cyclist Daryl Impey sent him a motivational message during his training for the Tour de France. Joshua Sole in hospital for treatment. Picture:supplied According to his mom, Joshua's bike holds immense significance for him. "During his illness, he couldn't even walk, so the bike represents a monumental achievement.

We used cycling as an incentive to motivate him to get better," she explained. "The bike is so precious to Josh that it resides not in the garage, but in our entertainment area. It's not uncommon to see him spending two to four hours meticulously cleaning it after each ride." Now in recovery from cancer, Joshua has set his sights on participating in the 947 Ride Joburg as the ambassador for the Dream Riders.