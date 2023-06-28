3 clever ways to use your leftover fruit and vegetable peels instead of tossing them

Do not throw your kitchen scraps away, instead put them to work. The outer skins of fruit and vegetables are filled with flavour and vitamins, and most often have enough matter left in them for another go-round. Whether you are looking for ways to cut down on food waste or simply to make the most of your produce, these tips and tricks surely come in handy.

Here are ways you can dig out the best from your peelings. So go ahead and put those saved peels to some good use. Make zest If you have juiced lemons, limes, oranges, or grapefruit but do not have an immediate need for zest, you can make it anyway and dry or freeze it for future use.

Zest is a versatile item to have on hand for a bright boost in any number of dishes. If you do not have a microplane or zester, you can also use the small side of a box grater. Try to scrape just the outer layer, the white layer of pith is bitter. Freeze in an airtight container. To dry, spread the zest on a towel and leave until dry, then store in a clean jar. Make vegetable stock

Instead of buying ready-to-use or store-bought stock, you could make your own using the leftover stalks, skins, and peels of whatever vegetables you have got at hand. From the skins and peels of onions, carrots, celery, potatoes, garlic, and ginger to the roots of herbs like parsley and cilantro, you could throw any of your leftover peels into the stock. If you do not require them immediately, wash and clean the peels and save them for later use in the refrigerator. Once you have a good amount of leftovers, transfer them all into a pan of water and simmer on low heat for about 10 to 15 minutes.

Once cool, strain and store in a jar or container. You can refrigerate this stock for up to four days and use it for just about anything - soup, risotto or stew. Soup it up Do not want the bitter flavour profile of peels in your drink? Try to soup it up instead. For instance, use onion peels in the making of soup without discarding them.