3 mango recipes to try this summer

With warmer weather upon us, it is time to whip up delicious recipes using one of the season’s favourite fruits: mangoes. Have it with your meals or cherish it as a midday snack, many nutritionists would advise you to go for mangoes this summer season considering they are a storehouse of magnesium and potassium and can even prevent inflammation of the heart among a range of other benefits.

There are many ways to consume mangoes in summer. Apart from eating as it is, you can try making a variety of delicious and amazing recipes. Courtesy of the South African Mango Growers’ Association, below are a few that you can try at home this summer. Mango and coleslaw lettuce boats with sesame dressing. Picture: Supplied Mango and coleslaw lettuce boats with sesame dressing

Serves: 4 - 6 Ingredients 1 baby gem or small cos lettuce, washed and patted dry

1 packet coleslaw mix 1 fennel bulb, very thinly sliced 2 ripe mangoes, peeled, stoned and sliced

Sesame seeds, to garnish Fresh coriander, to garnish For the sesame dressing

250ml vegetable oil 60ml apple cider 80ml soya sauce

45ml sesame oil 15ml honey 2 cloves garlic, crushed

2cm ginger, peeled and grated 30ml lemon juice 125ml tahini

Method Start by making the dressing, place all the ingredients in a jar with a screw-top lid, and shake vigorously to combine. Carefully break the lettuce leaves into individual cups.

Toss the coleslaw with the fennel and half the mango. Drizzle over a couple of spoonfuls of the dressing. Spoon onto the lettuce cups and arrange mango slices on top. Place the remaining dressing in a bowl. Garnish with sesame seeds and fresh coriander. Serve immediately with the extra dressing on the side.

Mango and calamari tacos. Picture: Supplied Mango and calamari tacos Serves: 4 Ingredients

250g crumbed calamari or other filling (leftover roast meats, chicken breasts or battered fish) 4 wholewheat tacos or wraps 2 large ripe mangoes, peeled, stoned and diced

1 small red onion, finely chopped 1 green chilli, deseeded and chopped (optional) ½ bunch coriander, washed and chopped

½ iceberg lettuce, washed and shredded 6 spring onions, thinly sliced Mayonnaise, to drizzle

Lemon or lime wedges, to serve Method Cook the calamari according to the instructions on the packet. While the calamari is cooking, heat a non-stick frying pan over medium heat and toast the wraps until lightly golden.

Mix the diced mango, red onion, chilli, and coriander together. To serve, layer the iceberg lettuce into each taco, top with calamari, and a big spoonful of mango salad. Finally, add spring onion and a drizzle of mayonnaise and serve with wedges of lemon or lime. Mango, yoghurt, and muesli popsicles. Picture: Supplied Mango, yoghurt and muesli popsicles

Serves: 6 Ingredients 2 large ripe mangoes, peeled and stoned

½ lemon 250ml plain yoghurt 125ml muesli or granola of your choice

Method Place the mangoes with a squeeze of lemon in the blender and whizz to a smooth purée. To assemble: place spoonfuls of mango purée into popsicle moulds, alternating with yoghurt. Leave a 2-3cm gap at the top for the muesli.