Bookmark article to read later
Tuesday, December 12, 2023

3 mango recipes to try this summer

Mango, yoghurt, and muesli popsicles. Picture: Supplied

Published 2h ago

Share

With warmer weather upon us, it is time to whip up delicious recipes using one of the season’s favourite fruits: mangoes.

Have it with your meals or cherish it as a midday snack, many nutritionists would advise you to go for mangoes this summer season considering they are a storehouse of magnesium and potassium and can even prevent inflammation of the heart among a range of other benefits.

There are many ways to consume mangoes in summer. Apart from eating as it is, you can try making a variety of delicious and amazing recipes.

Courtesy of the South African Mango Growers’ Association, below are a few that you can try at home this summer.

Mango and coleslaw lettuce boats with sesame dressing. Picture: Supplied

Mango and coleslaw lettuce boats with sesame dressing

Serves: 4 - 6

Ingredients

1 baby gem or small cos lettuce, washed and patted dry

1 packet coleslaw mix

1 fennel bulb, very thinly sliced

2 ripe mangoes, peeled, stoned and sliced

Sesame seeds, to garnish

Fresh coriander, to garnish

For the sesame dressing

250ml vegetable oil

60ml apple cider

80ml soya sauce

45ml sesame oil

15ml honey

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2cm ginger, peeled and grated

30ml lemon juice

125ml tahini

Method

Start by making the dressing, place all the ingredients in a jar with a screw-top lid, and shake vigorously to combine.

Carefully break the lettuce leaves into individual cups.

Toss the coleslaw with the fennel and half the mango. Drizzle over a couple of spoonfuls of the dressing. Spoon onto the lettuce cups and arrange mango slices on top.

Place the remaining dressing in a bowl.

Garnish with sesame seeds and fresh coriander. Serve immediately with the extra dressing on the side.

Mango and calamari tacos. Picture: Supplied

Mango and calamari tacos

Serves: 4

Ingredients

250g crumbed calamari or other filling (leftover roast meats, chicken breasts or battered fish)

4 wholewheat tacos or wraps

2 large ripe mangoes, peeled, stoned and diced

1 small red onion, finely chopped

1 green chilli, deseeded and chopped (optional)

½ bunch coriander, washed and chopped

½ iceberg lettuce, washed and shredded

6 spring onions, thinly sliced

Mayonnaise, to drizzle

Lemon or lime wedges, to serve

Method

Cook the calamari according to the instructions on the packet. While the calamari is cooking, heat a non-stick frying pan over medium heat and toast the wraps until lightly golden.

Mix the diced mango, red onion, chilli, and coriander together.

To serve, layer the iceberg lettuce into each taco, top with calamari, and a big spoonful of mango salad. Finally, add spring onion and a drizzle of mayonnaise and serve with wedges of lemon or lime.

Mango, yoghurt, and muesli popsicles. Picture: Supplied

Mango, yoghurt and muesli popsicles

Serves: 6

Ingredients

2 large ripe mangoes, peeled and stoned

½ lemon

250ml plain yoghurt

125ml muesli or granola of your choice

Method

Place the mangoes with a squeeze of lemon in the blender and whizz to a smooth purée.

To assemble: place spoonfuls of mango purée into popsicle moulds, alternating with yoghurt. Leave a 2-3cm gap at the top for the muesli.

Fill with muesli and pat down gently and push a wooden ice-cream stick into each mould. Freeze for 8 hours or overnight.

To serve, remove from mould and enjoy.

