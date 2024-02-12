Independent Online
Monday, February 12, 2024

3 microwave mug meals when you are cooking for one

Pizza. Picture: Supplied

Published 3h ago

Share

Cooking for one can sometimes be a challenge but when you are in a hurry and want something hot and delicious, the microwave can be your saviour.

What are microwave recipes? They require less than five minutes of cooking in a microwave, and all in a mug.

So what you are left with after that is a steaming cup of goodness, and not much washing up to do – just your plain mug, and whatever crockery you choose to eat with.

Undecided on what to have? Here are some recipes for microwave meals in a mug that will make you look forward to meal times more.

French toast. Picture: Supplied

French toast

Ingredients

1 slice of bread (any kind you like)

1 egg

2 tbs milk (whole, soy, almond, coconut, non-fat, etc.)

¼ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp maple syrup

Toppings – blueberries, maple syrup, nuts (walnuts, almonds, pecans)

Method

Slice bread into cubes and set aside.

Mix egg, milk, vanilla, cinnamon, and maple syrup in a bowl then soak the cubes of bread.

Alternate placing the soaked cubes and blueberries in the mug.

Cover with a paper towel or napkin, then microwave your mixture for about two minutes or until the egg is cooked fully. Drizzle with maple syrup and sprinkle with nuts.

Pizza

Ingredients

4 tbs almond flour

⅛ tsp baking powder

⅛ tsp baking soda

⅛ tsp Himalayan pink salt

3 tbs unsweetened almond milk

1 tbs coconut oil

1 tbs no sodium added marinara sauce

1 tbs shredded mozzarella cheese

55g of cooked beef

½ tsp Italian seasoning

1 bunch spinach

Method

Mix the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a microwavable mug.

Add the almond milk and oil then mix together.

Spoon in the marinara sauce and spread it around the surface of the batter.

Sprinkle on the cheese, beef, spinach, and dried herbs.

Microwave for 1 minute.

Apple cinnamon mug cake. Picture: Dumisani Dube

Apple cinnamon mug cake

Ingredients

120ml apple sauce

30ml vegetable oil

45ml buttermilk

5ml vanilla extract

150ml self-raising flour

80ml brown sugar

5ml ground cinnamon

1ml ground nutmeg

A pinch of salt

60ml chopped dried cranberries

Cream cheese icing

30ml cream cheese

30ml icing sugar

5ml milk

Method

Combine all the ingredients for the cake in a small bowl and whisk together until smooth.

Pour into 1 extra-large microwave-safe mug.

Microwave on high for 1 – 2 minutes.

Serve warm topped with cream cheese icing.

Icing: Combine all ingredients in a small bowl and whisk with a fork until smooth.

Recipes: Independent Newspapers Archives.

