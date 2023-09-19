3 must-visit restaurants in Sandton

In Sandton, north of Johannesburg, where brand-new dining establishments open quicker than you can knock back tequila, it is easy to get caught up in the “hot-right-now” buzz. However, there is a lot more depth to the city’s food scene. Some favourites for a regularly exceptional gastronomic day or night out are listed below:

Alto234 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alto234 (@alto234bar) Found on the rooftop of The Leonardo and boasting 360-degree views over one of the most-wooded cities in the world, Alto234 opened its doors in September 2021 and has since been serving some of the the world’s finest when it comes to drinks and bar tapas. Sip on one of its signature cocktails as you soak in panoramic sunset views stretching as far west as the Magaliesberg.

Toast to the occasion with a glass of bubbles and nibble on a bespoke range of luxury tapas snacks. Roar Bistro & Bar View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roar Bistro & Bar (@roarbistroandbar) Opposite the Sandton Convention Centre and at the foot of the Michelangelo Towers is Roar Bar & Bistro.

The restaurant has staked its claim as a special dining spot in Sandton, with its Parisian street-side set-up and tapas-style menu offering an eclectic mix of global cuisines. This spring season, the restaurant has launched its “Bottomless Bubbles & Brunch” which will be available every Saturday, Sunday and public holidays from 11am until 3pm. From just R500 a person, diners can enjoy a brunch platter filled with cheeses, pastries, biltong and fruit, and an endless supply of Graham Beck MCC.

On Sundays, there will be live music. too. Maximillien Restaurant View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maximillien Restaurant (@maximillienrestaurant) With its soft lighting and excellent attention to detail, Maximillien Restaurant serves a sophisticated menu in a stylish atmosphere.