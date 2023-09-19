3 reasons why you should know where your food comes from

Do you know where your food comes from? Does it matter? Well, it does if you care about your health and the quality and taste of your food. Understanding how and where the food you buy is grown and raised is more important now than ever before. So why should you care about where your food comes from?

You can take control of your health. Every person has their own unique diet they need to thrive. Your personal diet choices depend on your needs, likes, dislikes, health concerns, and medical conditions, such as diabetes or high blood pressure. When you know where your food comes from and what is in it, it’s easier to make the right choices for your health.

Learning what is in a product before you eat it can help ensure that you are getting the right amount of fats, calories, and nutrients. Eating excess fats and processed foods can shorten lifespan, whereas moderate caloric restriction slows the ageing process and protects the body and brain, according to health experts. Understanding how and where the food you buy is grown is more important now than ever before. Picture: Pexels It bridges the gap between farm to table.

It seems this gap has grown extensively. Some kids do not even understand that cheese comes from cows anymore. Having this connection develops a healthy relationship with food allowing people to appreciate and respect food, and understanding that the supply of food is not endless. It allows for the understanding of how vegetables are grown, how cows are raised, or how whole wheat flour is produced, and emphasises that eating should not be a fast mindless action but rather an experience that nourishes the body.

It improves your relationship with food. When you buy your food from your local farmer and at your neighbourhood farmer’s market, instead of the grocery store, you will have a greater connection to your food. This helps you develop an appreciation and respect for your food. You and your family will have a better understanding of how your produce was grown, how the meat was raised, and how the food was harvested and processed.