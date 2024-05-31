4 mouth-watering ways you can use leftover roti

Are you tired of eating the same old boring leftovers day after day? Do you have a pile of leftover rotis sitting in your fridge that you have no idea what to do with? Well, worry not! We reveal how you can transform those leftover rotis into delicious and healthy dishes that will have you looking forward to your leftovers.

Roti is a type of round flatbread served with Indian, Thai, Caribbean and Malaysian food. It can be served as a side with curry or as a main, like a tortilla wrap, rolled with a filling, or stuffed with potatoes or lentils. This versatile bread is made without yeast and is a simple mixture of flour, salt, vegetable oil or ghee, and water. Be it lunch or dinner, an Indian spread is incomplete without roti. Hence, having leftover roti is common. Many people don't give too much thought to leftover items.

But it is time to make wiser choices when it comes to these items. Here’s how you can revamp your leftover roti into a quick and filling meal. Be it lunch or dinner, an Indian spread is incomplete without roti. Picture: Pexels/Usman Yousaf Roti pizza Roti pizza is a healthy and delicious alternative to ordinary pizza. To make roti pizza, take a leftover roti and spread some pizza sauce or tomato sauce on it.

Add your favourite toppings, such as chopped vegetables, chicken or paneer. Sprinkle some grated cheese on top and bake it in the oven for 10-12 minutes. This pizza is perfect for a quick and easy meal. Roti noodles Slice your leftover rotis into thin strips. Stir-fry them with cooked noodles, bell peppers, and your favourite sauce (soy sauce, teriyaki, or even spicy sriracha).

Be it lunch or dinner, an Indian spread is incomplete without roti. Picture: Pexels/Towfiqu Barbhuiya Roti tacos Tacos are always a good option as you can load them with vegetables, sauces, and cheese. All you need to do is toss your favourite vegetables with masala and prepare a taco out of the roti. This dish can be easily made, and your kids will love it.