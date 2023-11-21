Independent Online
Tuesday, November 21, 2023

4 tips for choosing a good bottle of wine

You do not have to be a sommelier to enjoy a glass of great wine. Picture: Pexels/Polina Kovaleva.

Published 1h ago

It is easy to choose a good wine in a restaurant because you will get a recommendation from a sommelier or a wine specialist, based on your preferences and your meal choice.

But what about when you have to do it yourself? How do you choose wine when you want to host a party or when you just want to enjoy a glass at dinner? It can be overwhelming, especially with the scores of options available at a store.

To help with this, we have prepared an easy to follow beginners’ guide, which includes helpful tips for choosing a great bottle of wine.

You do not have to be a sommelier to enjoy a glass of great wine. Picture: Pexels/Ray Piedra.

Decide on a budget

Deciding how much you want to spend on a bottle of wine is the first thing you should do before entering the winery or store. Don’t be afraid to ask the staff for help in finding a bottle of wine within your price range.

Consider the occasion

Are you selecting a wine for yourself to enjoy or sharing with friends? Will you be pairing your wine with a meal or using it to prepare a recipe?

As wines serve various purposes and occasions, consider the differences between red and white wines. And since wine preferences are subjective, having one of each will satisfy a variety of palates.

You can also opt for wines that fall closer to the middle of the spectrum on sweetness, acidity and body. And if you want to find a wine that complements a meal, the general rule of thumb is that white wines are for lighter dishes, like chicken and fish, and red wines for heavier dishes, like beef and lamb.

Expensive wines are not your only choice

An expensive wine could be a great treat but they are not the only option. There are many affordable wines which are of a high quality.

A wine for beginners does not have to be expensive. If it is on sale, it just means that it is out of season. And if you want to buy an expensive bottle of wine, be sure to pick the right flavour.

Play around with wine apps

There are many apps that can help you choose, buy and track wines. You can store photos of wines you like and also follow what other users are drinking.

In that way, you can get direction from other wine lovers and enthusiasts. Apps also allows you to discover more aspects of wine, including enhanced tasting notes, food pairings as well as ratings from millions of wine lovers around the world.

They can also help you get wines at a cheaper price.

